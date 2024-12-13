Gill toasts old Gabba memories as he prepares to make new ones

Only 21 years old, playing his third Test match, he walked out into perhaps the most intimidating stage Australia had to offer - their captain Tim Paine had made a point to remind them of that when they were able to salvage a draw in Sydney earlier - and looked like he belonged.

Gill at his best is comes with a volume warning, because when he hits the ball, it just reverberates around the ground. Sometimes you feel like you could pick out his shots with your eyes closed because the connection is so crisp.

Early in India's chase of 329, he hit Mitchell Starc off the back foot all along the ground through cover and on commentary former England cricketer Isa Guha exclaimed, "Crunched! Sound off the bat. Shubman Gill. Wow!" It is unmissable. The 91 he made at the top of the order set India up for the miracle that followed.

"Definitely very nostalgic when I came here," Gill said on the eve of this year's Gabba Test against Australia. "The whole team was coming and just walking to the stadium again after 2021 win, felt very nostalgic."

Apart from that natural gift, he seems very well attuned to the vagaries of batting. He understands how things can go wrong and spends ages in the nets trying to fix them. He also understands how things can go right. Former India coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about how Gill had gone up to Rishabh Pant at tea on the final day of the 2021 Gabba Test and pointed out that Australia might resort to Marnus Labuschagne's legspin to tide them through to the second new ball and that was a time to cash in. (Labuschagne bowled only one over though)

Gill was shaping to be an important weapon for India on this tour, but he injured himself while training and had to miss the first Test at Perth and his return in Adelaide came with a pink-ball handicap. Gill looked good in the first innings making 31 runs, 20 of them through boundaries, and then he missed a straight ball and got lbw.

"When you are out there one of the challenges is can you play the game how you want to play the game irrespective of what's happening on the other end or what's happening on the scorecard and I think I faltered in the first innings around because of that," Gill said, "Because what happened on the other end I kind of took that on me.

"There was a period where I didn't get to face, maybe I faced one ball in like four overs and then the next ball that I faced I kind of missed a straight ball, a fuller ball [and was lbw]. But these are the challenges that you face while playing a Test match, you might not get the strike for three or four overs, you might get the strike less or you might face like 18 balls on the trot."

Looking good but not going on is part of why Gill's Test average is at 36.45 after 30 Tests. He has crossed 20 in 33 of his 57 innings. So he's good at getting starts but converting them is a problem. More than half of those 33 innings have ended before he could bring up fifty.

In Adelaide, he pointed to the mitigating factor. "Just the dynamics of a pink-ball Test," Gill said, "We don't play [it] as much, and just playing at night, it is a little bit harder to gauge the seam position and the hand position at which the ball is released, so it is a bit more difficult to look as a batsman."

Sometimes when you feel like you've got the flow going, you start to push things. Playing on the up. On 29 off 27 against England in Chennai 2021 , Gill thrust his hands out at Jofra Archer the next ball and was caught at mid-on. He'd hit five boundaries in that short stay, he thought there was one more for the taking. Reaching outside the line of his body. On 36 off 54 in Cape Town in 2024 , he got sucked in by Nandre Burger's left-arm angle and handed a catch to gully. Gill's stillness at the crease - which is usually a strength because it keeps his head level and really helps him out when he plays his back foot shots - worked against him here.

Australia will test him like that too. And in a million other ways. "I think the intensity at which the games are played here, especially Test matches is one of the most difficult things," Gill said, "To be able to maintain that intensity throughout the course of five days is what makes touring Australia so difficult, and I think more than anything it is the mental intensity and the mental fitness that is required here in Australia, especially here [at the Gabba]."