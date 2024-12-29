Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown

Australia's spare Test batter and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding during the fourth Test at the MCG , which rules him out of the squad for the final Test in Sydney and puts his BBL in jeopardy as he is expected to be managed ahead the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Inglis was the sole spare batter with the squad on day three as allrounder Beau Webster was released to play in the BBL on Saturday. He shared sub fielding duties with spare bowler Sean Abbott but suffered a low-grade strain according to a Cricket Australia statement.

Inglis has been released from the Test squad and officially ruled out of the Sydney Test although it was unlikely he would play barring injury. But he is expected to be fit for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka where he is a distinct possibility of making his Test debut as a specialist batter in Galle given his prowess against spin.

But the injury is a major blow for Perth Scorchers. He was allowed to play two of Scorchers' first four matches against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades as the matches fell between the third and fourth Tests. But he will only have 22 days to recover from the calf strain before Australia's Test squad depart for the UAE for a pre-tour camp prior to the first Test starting in Galle on January 29.

CA will announce a replacement batter to join the squad for the fifth Test in Sydney. It does open the door for Nathan McSweeney to return to the squad given his ability to bat in multiple positions despite being dropped for Sam Konstas ahead of Boxing Day. Webster remains in the squad and available to play if required despite playing in the BBL on Saturday night.