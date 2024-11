Spencer Johnson is building some good memories of the SCG. For his second consecutive outing there he walked away as player of the match as a career-best 5 for 26 sealed the T20I series against Pakistan.

They were the best figures by an Australia men's quick in T20Is , moving above James Faulkner's 5 for 27 also against Pakistan in Mohali in 2016, and it follows his title-winning performance in last season's BBL final against Sydney Sixers where he claimed 4 for 26 . Throw in 3 for 28 also against Sixers in early 2023, and he has 12 wickets at 6.66 in T20s at the ground.

"That doesn't really make any sense to be honest," Johnson said of his figures on Saturday evening. "It's nice to be back at the SCG. My last time here was the Big Bash final and the conditions were in the bowler's favour."

Much like that BBL game, where he was struck for three boundaries off his four balls before turning things around, it wasn't an ideal start in front of a crowd of 31,563 as his first ball went for five wides down the leg side and his third was taken first slip.

But Johnson had confidence in himself, and in his second over removed Sahibzada Farhan. Then when he returned in the 10th over he put himself on a hat-trick with the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha before making the decisive blow by removing Usman Khan for 52 when he was threatening to turn the game back Pakistan's way.

"I've played enough T20 cricket to know game to game you can have good games and bad games," Johnson said. "A lot of time it's through no fault of your own. You can mis-execute. But I knew tonight I had three overs to bounce back. I felt like the first over in that Big Bash final was a bit under pressure, and I was thinking back to that game and that I still had three overs to contribute to the team."

Johnson is among a group of Australian quick bowlers who fight for their opportunities in white-ball cricket when the big three of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are absent as they are for this series. With that trio having spoken of Test cricket being a priority, there could be a chance of some renewal in Australia's first-choice T20 attack ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup following their Super Eight exit at this year's tournament although Johnson is not expecting rapid change.

"I know the big three will be here for a long time," Johnson said. "They're not going anywhere, they are only getting better. To be able to chop in and be part of the squad a lot more will only help me there. They are unbelievably durable and have done it for so long. They are definitely the benchmark."

Johnson, who missed the UK white-ball tour in September with a side strain, admitted that backing up game after game remained the challenge for him. He is expected to play the final T20I in Hobart on Monday which would make it four games in a row having also featured in the deciding ODI in Perth and has his sights set on a Sheffield Shield outing for South Australia before the BBL with Brisbane Heat.