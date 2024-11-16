Unchanged Australia bat in bid to go 2-0 up; Muqeem in for Haseebullah

Toss Australia chose to bat against Pakistan
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first. The hosts have a chance to wrap up the T20 series in the second match at the SCG, having romped to a convincing win in the first - a weather-curtailed seven over shootout in Brisbane on Thursday. They go in unchanged from that side, with captain Josh Inglis saying it looked like a good wicket to run up a big score.
Pakistan, who need a win to stay alive, make one alteration. Big-hitting Haseebullah drops down to the bench with left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem
coming in. He has played three T20Is before, though those came when Pakistan fielded a second-string side for the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.
Australia: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Matt Short, 3 Josh Inglis (capt, wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tim David, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 3 Sahibzada Farhan, 4 Usman Khan, 5 Salman Agha, 6 Irfan Khan, 7 Abbas Afridi, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Sufiyan Muqeem