Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Sydney, AUS vs PAK, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
W
L
A
W
Pakistan
T
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS6 M • 209 Runs • 69.67 Avg • 181.73 SR
AUS5 M • 147 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 170.93 SR
PAK10 M • 325 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 125.48 SR
PAK10 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 115.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 17.07 SR
AUS5 M • 11 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 9.45 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 14.8 SR
PAK7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 11.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2954
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|16 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia vs Pakistan News
Maxwell sets up Australia win in seven-over thrash
Pakistan slumped to 24 for six in the first four overs before finishing with 64 for nine
Afridi back as No. 1 ODI bowler, Hasaranga second in T20Is
In T20I batting rankings, Salt moves to No. 2 while Sanju Samson's 50-ball 107 sees him jump 27 positions
Pakistan chase a rare double against understrength Australia
Pakistan hope to ride the wave of momentum from the ODI series win while an understrength home side are looking to build to 2026
'Champing at the bit to get out there' - Bartlett fit and raring to grab his opportunity
The fast bowler returns to action for the first time since a side strain in September, and will spearhead Australia's T20I attack against Pakistan