Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Sydney, AUS vs PAK, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Sydney, November 16, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JP Inglis
6 M • 209 Runs • 69.67 Avg • 181.73 SR
GJ Maxwell
5 M • 147 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 170.93 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 325 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 125.48 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 115.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 17.07 SR
SA Abbott
5 M • 11 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 9.45 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 14.8 SR
Haris Rauf
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 11.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
Josh Inglis † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2954
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days16 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Australia vs Pakistan News

Pakistan slumped to 24 for six in the first four overs before finishing with 64 for nine

In T20I batting rankings, Salt moves to No. 2 while Sanju Samson's 50-ball 107 sees him jump 27 positions

Pakistan hope to ride the wave of momentum from the ODI series win while an understrength home side are looking to build to 2026

The fast bowler returns to action for the first time since a side strain in September, and will spearhead Australia's T20I attack against Pakistan

The board is also looking at "optimising travel schedule" after mass resting during ODI series loss

