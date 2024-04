Under-19 World Cup trio Konstas, Hicks and Anderson earn NSW contracts

Konstas, 18, made his first-class debut for NSW last November before the U-19 World Cup in South Africa and played four Shield matches in his debut season. He made a century at the U-19 World Cup against West Indies and then returned to make his first Shield half-century in the last game of the season against Queensland. He has been handed a full contract, while Hicks and Anderson have been given rookie deals. Hicks, 19, is a promising wicketkeeper-batter who made a century in an U-19 "Test" against England last year . He will get to develop on the list behind Philippe and Matthew Gilkes.