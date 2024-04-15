Under-19 World Cup trio Konstas, Hicks and Anderson earn NSW contracts

The trio join recruits Nic Maddinson and Josh Philippe while Jason Sangha and Baxter Holt drop off the list after heading interstate

NSW unveiled their 2024-25 contracts list with Maddinson, who returns to NSW after six seasons with Victoria, and Philippe, who has crossed from Western Australia.

Konstas, 18, made his first-class debut for NSW last November before the U-19 World Cup in South Africa and played four Shield matches in his debut season. He made a century at the U-19 World Cup against West Indies and then returned to make his first Shield half-century in the last game of the season against Queensland. He has been handed a full contract, while Hicks and Anderson have been given rookie deals. Hicks, 19, is a promising wicketkeeper-batter who made a century in an U-19 "Test" against England last year . He will get to develop on the list behind Philippe and Matthew Gilkes.

Anderson, 19, bowled impressively at the U-19 World Cup and takes Jack Nisbet 's rookie spot with Nisbet upgraded to a full contract after an excellent debut Shield season where he took 18 wickets at 22.55 in his first five matches.

NSW chief of cricket performance Greg Mail was pleased to add the three youngsters to the squad. "Sam and Jack both confirmed their talent and development at the domestic level last season and are deserving of their elevation to full contracts," Mail said. "By the same account, Ryan Hicks and Charlie Anderson showed internationally at Under-19 level and then through weight of consistency at Premier Cricket level that they were ready for rookie contracts and a full-time professional opportunity.

"Players of the calibre of Josh and Nic don't become available every season and we are extremely happy to welcome them into the group. Both bring a number of strengths and a wealth of experience and they will help the balance and depth of our squad. We have a really solid group of experienced senior players that can aid in the growth of our emerging talent."

Jason Sangha and Baxter Holt have dropped off the contract list with Sangha looking set to join South Australia while Holt is set to head to Western Australia as the back-up wicketkeeper to Josh Inglis.

Two-Test batter and former NSW captain Kurtis Patterson has remained on the list despite exploring options to play elsewhere after playing just three Shield matches last season.

New South Wales 2024-25 squad Sean Abbott (CA contract), Charlie Anderson (rookie), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins (CA), Joel Davies (rookie), Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Moises Henriques, Ryan Hicks (rookie), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon (CA), Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann (rookie), Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw (rookie), Steve Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa (CA)