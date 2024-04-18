Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey sign with South Australia

Former NSW skipper Sangha moves to South Australia to reignite his career while Harvey moves from Victoria having not played any state cricket since 2022

Sangha, 24, has made the shift from New South Wales after his career had stalled last season playing just five Sheffield Shield matches and five Marsh Cup games. He did not play any matches for NSW in the second half of the season following the BBL. He averaged just 19.12 in eight Shield innings last year with one half-century and has not made a Shield century since scoring 142 against South Australia in Adelaide in March 2022 when he was stand-in NSW captain. He averages 26.95 in 64 innings across his Shield career with three centuries.

It is understood Sangha is also likely to join Adelaide Strikers in the BBL after playing just two matches for Sydney Thunder last year having previously been captain of the club.

Harvey, 23, was not contracted last summer having lost his deal with Victoria at the end of the previous season. The left-hander has not played any Shield cricket and played the last of his 13 Marsh Cup matches in 2022. But he is coming off his best season in grade cricket having started the season playing in Queensland's Premier Cricket competition scoring three centuries for Sunshine Coast before returning to Victoria to help his Victoria Premier team Carlton win the first grade premiership, making 140 in the semi-final.

South Australia is going through a significant transition period both on and off the field with coach Jason Gillespie and High Performance manager Tim Nielsen both leaving their roles recently . Former Australia quick Ryan Harris has become the interim head coach and he said Sangha and Harvey had been recruited to add depth to the state's struggling batting stocks.

"After the 2023/24 season, we identified the need to improve our batting stocks and we have done just that with the recruitment of Jason and Mackenzie," Harris said.

"Only in their early 20s, both players bring a lot of potential and upside to the list and we are excited to see what they can do.

"We look forward to welcoming Jason and Mackenzie to South Australia later this year."

South Australia has also named Nathan McSweeney as their new men's skipper after a stellar season, having long been identified by Australia's selectors as a leader of promise after captaining Australia A and the Prime Minister's XI.