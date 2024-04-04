McSweeney's leadership climb continues with South Australia captaincy

He replaces Travis Head and Jake Lehmann after another disappointing season for the men's team

Nathan McSweeney is one of the rising stars of Australian cricket • Getty Images

Nathan McSweeney has been named the new South Australia captain as the state's men's set-up goes through significant changes after another disappointing season.

McSweeney's elevation is the latest move up the leadership ladder after captaining Australia A, the Prime Minister's XI and Brisbane Heat in the last 12 months. He also led South Australia in the latter part of their recent Marsh Cup campaign.

South Australia, who have taken the Sheffield Shield wooden spoon in 10 of the last 15 seasons, finished fifth in the 2023-24 campaign having not won the title since 1995-96. They also finished last in the Marsh Cup.

McSweeney replaces Travis Head as the state captain, although Jake Lehmann had been installed as captain for the 2023-24 season due to Head's heavy international schedule.

"McSweeney is a natural leader who inspires confidence in those around him," Harris said. "He has a deep understanding of the game and a strong work ethic; both will be invaluable assets in his new role. We know Nathan is the right person to lead this team forward and we are delighted to appoint him as state captain."

McSweeney has regularly been name-checked by national selector George Bailey as one of the emerging batting talents in the game. He averaged 40.10 in a bowler-dominated Sheffield Shield season with three centuries.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be named captain of the South Australian Men's Team," McSweeney said. "This is a team with a rich history and passionate fanbase, and I'm excited about the challenge of leading the group forward, especially as we return to our proud South Australian identity."

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) announced last month that the men's and women's teams would drop their monikers Redbacks and Scorpions, which have been used since the mid-1990s, from next season and be known as South Australia Men and South Australia Women.