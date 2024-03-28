Gillespie to resign as head coach of South Australia and Adelaide strikers

Gillespie took over as head coach at Strikers ahead of the 2015-16 BBL season, and joined South Australia full-time ahead of the 2020-21 summer

Jason Gillespie: "I am excited to explore new opportunities in the sport and pursue the next chapter in my career" • Getty Images

Jason Gillespie will be stepping down from his role with South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) as the head coach of South Australia and Adelaide Strikers at the end of June, the association said in a statement on Thursday. The update comes just over a month after it was announced that Tim Nielsen , general manager - cricket, would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season.

"I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together at the SACA, and I will always cherish those memories. I have no doubt that South Australian cricket has a bright future," Gillespie said in a SACA statement. "I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time with the Strikers and Redbacks, it has been a true team effort. To be able to play and coach in my home State has been a wonderful experience, something I feel honoured to have achieved.

"Looking forward, I am excited to explore new opportunities in the sport and pursue the next chapter in my career."

The update came at the end of a disappointing season for South Australia, who finished fifth on the six-team Sheffield Shield table. Strikers, though, made the playoffs of the BBL, won the Knockout against Perth Scorchers, before losing the Challenger to eventual champions Brisbane Heat.

Gillespie took over as head coach at Strikers ahead of the 2015-16 BBL season, leading the team for nine seasons. They won the title in 2017-18 - their only win so far - and have made the playoffs four more times. He returned to South Australia full-time ahead of the 2020-21 summer, taking the reins of the Redbacks.

"Both as a player and a coach, Jason has always represented South Australia with passion and positivity," SACA president Will Rayner said. "We are extremely grateful for the dedication he has shown to South Australian cricket over a remarkably long period of time. He has been a genuine leader both on and off the field and we wish him every success in the future.