Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

A BCCI press release on Sunday said Rohit had met with a specialist in Mumbai, and is working towards being fit enough to join the team for the second Test which starts on December 22. The final call on his availability will be taken by the board's medical team. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul, the stand-in captain, and Shubman Gill are likely to open the batting with Abhimanyu Easwaran , who was leading India A in Bangladesh, waiting in the wings.