Rishabh Pant released from ODI squad in Bangladesh

At the toss ahead of the first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday morning, Rohit Sharma , the India captain, mentioned "there have been a few injuries", and that KL Rahul would be keeping wickets in the match. There was also an international debut for the 26-year-old quick bowler Kuldeep Sen as India picked an XI with multiple all-round options: apart from Rahul doubling up as wicketkeeper, all of Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar featured in the starting line-up.