Rishabh Pant released from ODI squad in Bangladesh
Axar Patel "not available for selection" for first ODI, but no details of injuries, if any, have been made public
Rishabh Pant has been released from the India ODI squad currently in Bangladesh for a three-match series. The BCCI didn't reveal the specifics, only saying in a statement that the decision had been taken "in consultation with the BCCI medical team" and "no replacement has been sought".
Pant will join the team ahead of the Test series that starts on December 14, the statement said.
At the toss ahead of the first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday morning, Rohit Sharma, the India captain, mentioned "there have been a few injuries", and that KL Rahul would be keeping wickets in the match. There was also an international debut for the 26-year-old quick bowler Kuldeep Sen as India picked an XI with multiple all-round options: apart from Rahul doubling up as wicketkeeper, all of Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar featured in the starting line-up.
Not among them was Axar Patel, with the BCCI saying that he was "not available for selection for the first ODI". ESPNcricinfo understands that Axar has a right rib injury, picked up while training after travelling to Dhaka.
On Saturday, the eve of the first ODI, Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series because of a shoulder injury that he picked up while training after returning home from the men's T20 World Cup last month. Umran Malik, who made his ODI debut on the tour of New Zealand late last month, has been drafted in as a replacement.
Shami's recovery is being supervised at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and he is understood to be in doubt for the two-Test series too.
Ravindra Jadeja, too, is missing the ODIs since he hasn't recovered sufficiently after undergoing knee surgery in September. His participation in the Tests also remains doubtful.