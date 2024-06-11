Stats - New lows for Bangladesh in chase to forget
All the key numbers from another low-scoring thriller in New York
114 - The target South Africa defended successfully against Bangladesh on Monday. It is the lowest any team has successfully defended at the Men's T20 World Cup in a 20-over game. The previous lowest was 120 by India the previous day against Pakistan and in the 2014 edition by Sri Lanka against New Zealand.
1 - The target of 114 that Bangladesh failed to chase in New York is the lowest they have failed to get in a men's T20I. Their previous lowest failed chase - in a full chase where 20 overs where available - was 129 against New Zealand in Mirpur in 2021.
The 114-run target is also the lowest that South Africa have defended successfully in men's T20Is (where the match was not shortened), bettering their defence of 116 against Sri Lanka in 2013 in Colombo.
2 - Number of targets lower than Bangladesh's 114 not chased by a Full-Member team in a full 20-overs men's T20I. Zimbabwe lost to Namibia by eight runs while chasing 102 in a T20I last year, while West Indies fell short of a 106-run target by 26 runs against Zimbabwe in 2010. England also lost while chasing a 114-run target against West Indies in 2011 at The Oval.
9-0 - South Africa's win-loss record against Bangladesh in men's T20Is. South Africa's nine wins against Bangladesh are the second-most for any team against one opponent in this format without losing one. Portugal's 10-0 record against Gibraltar is the most one-sided head-to-head record in men's T20Is.
22 - Runs aggregated by South Africa's top-four batters on Monday. These are the fewest runs by the top-four batters in a winning cause at the men's T20 World Cup. The previous lowest was 24 runs by New Zealand against England in the 2007 edition.
79 - Partnership runs between Heinrich Klassen and David Miller for the fifth wicket. It is South Africa's highest stand for the fifth wicket or lower in men's T20Is, bettering last month's 77-run partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder against West Indies.
222 - Runs scored by South Africa and Bangladesh in New York. It is the lowest aggregate for a men's T20I where both teams played the full 20 overs while losing no more than seven wickets each.
These are also the fewest runs aggregated overall in a men's T20 World Cup game where both teams played the full 20 overs. The previous lowest was 240 runs by Afghanistan and West Indies in Nagpur in 2016.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo