Stats - New lows for Bangladesh in chase to forget

2 - Number of targets lower than Bangladesh's 114 not chased by a Full-Member team in a full 20-overs men's T20I. Zimbabwe lost to Namibia by eight runs while chasing 102 in a T20I last year, while West Indies fell short of a 106-run target by 26 runs against Zimbabwe in 2010. England also lost while chasing a 114-run target against West Indies in 2011 at The Oval.