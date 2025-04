Anamul Haque in, Nahid Rana out of Bangladesh Test squad

Anamul replaced Zakir Hasan who didn't play in Sylhet. He is in line to play his first Test match in nearly three years, forcing his way back into the reckoning with his recent form. Anamul is the highest scorer of the Dhaka Premier League 50-over competition having hit four hundreds - three of them unbeaten - in his last 10 innings. He will hope to use that form to make a better impression for Bangladesh in the longest format considering he has played only five Tests since making hist debut in 2013 and has a highest score of 23.