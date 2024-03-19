'Bangalore' becomes 'Bengaluru' as RCB announce change in team name

Franchise drops the anglicised version of its home city's spelling, marking a change for the first time since their inception in 2008

From IPL 2024 onwards, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise made the announcement on Tuesday and marks the first change in its name since its inception in 2008.

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our.



PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

At the event, RCB also announced former Karnataka and India fast bowler R Vinay Kumar as the third entrant of their hall of fame. Last season, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were named the inaugural entrants on that list.

RCB leave for Chennai on Tuesday evening to prepare for the season's opening encounter on March 22 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. They have a busy period in the first leg of the tournament with five games scheduled, joint-most among all teams.