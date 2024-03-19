'Bangalore' becomes 'Bengaluru' as RCB announce change in team name
Franchise drops the anglicised version of its home city's spelling, marking a change for the first time since their inception in 2008
From IPL 2024 onwards, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise made the announcement on Tuesday and marks the first change in its name since its inception in 2008.
The announcement was made shortly after RCB held an event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, recently crowned WPL champion Smriti Mandhana, and others from both the men's and women's teams were present.
The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024
PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC
At the event, RCB also announced former Karnataka and India fast bowler R Vinay Kumar as the third entrant of their hall of fame. Last season, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were named the inaugural entrants on that list.
RCB leave for Chennai on Tuesday evening to prepare for the season's opening encounter on March 22 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. They have a busy period in the first leg of the tournament with five games scheduled, joint-most among all teams.
After their opening match, RCB return to Bengaluru for games against Punjab Kings (Mar 25), Kolkata Knight Riders (Mar 29) and Lucknow Super Giants (Apr 2) before flying out to Jaipur for an away match against Rajasthan Royals (Apr 6).