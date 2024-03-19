IPL 2024 FAQs - New captains, record buys, Smart Replay System, and more

Who, what, where and everything else you need to know about IPL 2024

Who will take home the IPL trophy in 2024? • BCCI

It's that time of the year again. IPL 2024 is here. What's new this season? When is the tournament starting? Who's here? Who's not? We have you covered.

When does IPL 2024 begin and when is the final?

March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The BCCI has only released the schedule for the first 21 matches till April 7. The schedule for the rest of the tournament will be released later. The final of IPL 2024 is expected to be held on May 26. Here is the schedule

Any changes in the number of games held this season? What are the timings like?

The tournament like last year will have 70 league matches, with teams playing 14 matches each. The top four sides make it through to the playoffs, which will have a Qualifier 1, an Eliminator followed by Qualifier 2 and the final. The first game will start at 8.00pm IST due to the preceding opening ceremony. Otherwise, on days with only one game, play will commence at 7.30pm IST. On double-header days, matches will be played at 3.30pm IST and 7.30pm IST respectively.

Who are the captains? Any changes from last season?

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are also around, yes?

Very much so. Dhoni is back in IPL 2024 to lead CSK while Kohli, who had taken a break from the recently concluded five-match Test series against England is also back for RCB.

And where will the matches be played? Any new venues?

The home venues for most of the teams remain unchanged.

CSK - Chennai

RCB - Bengaluru

KKR - Kolkata

Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Titans - Ahmedabad

Sunrisers - Uppal, Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants - Lucknow



Punjab Kings have, however, moved to a new stadium. They will play a chunk of their home games in Mullanpur with the venue set to make its IPL debut. They will also play two home games in Dharamsala. Delhi Capitals will meanwhile play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam before moving back to the venue in Delhi for the rest of the season.

Let's go back to the auction: how did that go? Were there any major buys?

There were some record-shattering bids at the auctions. Sunrisers splurged INR 20.5 crore for Cummins as he became the most expensive buy ever at an IPL auction. That record was short-lived though with KKR minutes later pouching Mitchell Starc for INR 24.75 crore. Daryl Mitchell went to CSK for INR 14 crore, who also got Rachin Ravindra (INR 1.8 crore) and Sameer Rizvi (INR 8.4 crore). Punjab procured the services of Harshal Patel for INR 11.75 crore, while RCB paid INR 11.5 crore for Alzarri Joseph. Here's what happened at the auction

Are there any new rules in place this season?

Who are the big names missing this season?

A host of English names. There is no Ben Stokes, Joe Root or Jofra Archer. England batter Jason Roy withdrew from the IPL ahead of the season and so did Harry Brook. Mark Wood also pulled out of his deal with LSG. There will be no Mohammed Shami also as he recovers from an ankle injury. Steven Smith and Josh Hazlewood went unsold in the auction. Here's a list of unavailable players this season.

What happened in the IPL 2023 final?