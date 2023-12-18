As it happened - IPL 2024 auction

RCB's Mo Bobat on Alzarri Joseph: So look, we're delighted to have Alzarri. From our perspective, he was in our top three targets from an overseas pace bowling perspective. You're always trying to navigate through the auction order, which makes things slightly tricky. And ideally, in an ideal world, we'd like probably for Starc to come out earlier and we can have a good crack at him and then, and then move on to, you know, your next target. But from our perspective, we looked at what was left with the other team's finances and that's a tough call for us and we made a good judgment call, I think, to bring forward our interest in Alzarri and to have a good go at him. He's a player that we really like. Now with Alzarri, he's both high pace, he's got a high release point, so he gets bounce. We know bounce is important at the Chinnaswamy. He's also got fantastic death skills. You look at his record and he stacks up against anyone at the death. He's also someone that's playing regular international cricket all around the world and franchise cricket all around the world. So he's someone that can adapt to conditions and surfaces. So we're pretty happy with Alzarri in that sense. And he's someone also that the captain knows really well. So Faf and him have a really good relationship and they've got a real trusted dynamic between them. So for us, it ticks a lot of boxes.