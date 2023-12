As it happened - IPL 2024 auction

The New Zealand allrounder, Daryl Mitchell also caused a bidding war and he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 14 crore. Harshal Patel raked in INR 11.75 crore and was picked by Punjab Kings while Alzarri Joseph was brought by RCB for 11.50 crore. Most of the expected players were picked up by the various franchises. Steven Smith, however, did not find a new home. The ODI World Cup performers were in the limelight with New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra, Australia batter Travis Head, South Africa allrounder Gerald Coetzee, and Sri Lanka quick Dilshan Madushanka all landing landed.