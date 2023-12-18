Live
Updated 2 hrs ago • Published 18-Dec-2023
As it happened - IPL 2024 auction
By Deivarayan Muthu and Ashish Pant
Overview
- Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 83 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 60,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 120,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,200,000 approx
- Click here for the updated squads of the IPL ten teams
So, what happened today?
Pat Cummins held the record for being the most expensive player in the history of the IPL when he was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore (US$2,470,000 approx.). But that record only lasted a few minutes as his fellow countryman Mitchell Starc swooped in and shattered the record for the most expensive player at an IPL auction after being brought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore (US$2,982,000 approx.).
Starc said that it was "humbling to still feel like I'm wanted or needed" as he returns to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus.
The New Zealand allrounder, Daryl Mitchell also caused a bidding war and he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 14 crore. Harshal Patel raked in INR 11.75 crore and was picked by Punjab Kings while Alzarri Joseph was brought by RCB for 11.50 crore. Most of the expected players were picked up by the various franchises. Steven Smith, however, did not find a new home. The ODI World Cup performers were in the limelight with New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra, Australia batter Travis Head, South Africa allrounder Gerald Coetzee, and Sri Lanka quick Dilshan Madushanka all landing landed.
Talking about the surprise picks, UP top order batter Sameer Rizvi topped that list after he was picked by CSK for INR 8.4 crore. Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra was snapped up for INR 7.2 crore by Delhi Capitals while Shahrukh Khan went to Gujarat Titans for INR 7.4 crore.
One of the biggest surprises came late in the auction when the uncapped 21-year old Robin Minz, a wicketkeeper from Jharkhand was sold for INR 3.6 crore to Titans.
Here's a complete round-up of all that happened at the IPL auction today. You can also take a look at all the squads right here. A list of all the sold and unsold players can be viewed here.
�5
�
�1
�2
Did the franchises believe the 20-crore barrier will be breached?
Sanjeev Goenka, LSG owner: Frankly, I can speak for myself. We did not have any preconceived notions. We were looking at players who would fit in with our purse. Who knows the 25 crore barrier will get breached next year.
Kumar Sangakkara: We knew it would get breached but not by us. Mini auctions are notorious for that. A high purse and low supply players can go for that. It can happen and it did happen.
�12
�4
�5
�9
Is Kumar Sangakkara happy with the picks?
Kumar Sangakkara: Well, I think everyone will want to get bargains, but in small auctions that is not possible. Very happy with the way the auction went. We had clear plans and knew the players we needed. Rovman Powell was a necessity and we did stretch for him, so we are pleased with the day. So, was the case with Shubham Dubey. We would love a lot more money. Powell was the highest-ranked player we had for the spots available. Harry Brook was next. Rovman had full availability and that was the thing we considered.
�19
�9
�5
�5
Saurav Chauhan to RCB
Saurav Chauhan is back in the mix. RCB open the bidding for Chauhan, who was unsold earlier. Sold to RCB for his base price of INR 20 lakh. That is that.
�29
�19
�8
�35
Gurjapneet Singh is unsold
TN's 6 feet 3 inch quick Gurjapneet Singh. Has been a net bowler at CSK. He also had a superb TNPL. Unsold
�6
�4
�3
�45
Sakib Hussain to KKR
Sakib Hussain in at 20 lakh. KKR raise the paddle. Sold to KKR for 20n lakh
�18
�13
�12
�12
KL Shrijith is unsold
KL Shrijith enters at 20 lakh. No takers
�6
�4
�2
�13
Burger is Boult's back-up at RR
Nandre Burger, the SA and Joburg Super Kings fast bowler, in at 50 lakh. RR open the bidding. He could well be the back-up for Boult. Sold to RR for 50 lakh
�33
�19
�11
�6
Swapnil Singh to RCB
Swapnil Singh enters at 20 lakh. He also had a decent TNPL. RCB bid for him. Sold to RCB for his base price
�20
�16
�9
�12
G Ajitesh: Unsold
G Ajitesh, Player of the tournament of TNPL 2023, in at 20 lakh. Someone? Anyone? Unsold
�3
�1
�1
�39
Avanish Rao Aravelly to CSK
India U-19 wicketkeeper Avanish Rao Aravelly in at 20 lakh. Sold to CSK for 20 lakh. Thala's back-up?
�29
�7
�2
�9
Rohit Rayudu: Unsold
Rohit Rayudu asks for bids from 20 lakh. Any takers for the other Rayudu? Nope
�2
�2
�3
�22
Shivalik Sharma to MI
Shivalik Sharma in at 20 lakh. MI open the bidding. That's the winning bid. Next big thing from MI's scouting network?
�20
�5
�4
�6
Abid Mushtaq to RR
J&K's Abid Mushtaq enters at 20 lakh. RR make the first move and that's the only bid
�16
�9
�5
�4
Swastik Chhikara to DC
Swastik Chhikara from the UP T20 league is back in at 20 lakh. He is here for the second time. And he finds a bid from DC. That's the winning bid
�22
�5
�10
�11
Amandeep Khare: Unsold
Amandeep Khare enters at 20 lakh. Unsold
�4
�
�
�8
No takers for Chameera once again
SL tearaway Dushmantha Chameera back in at 50 lakh. No bids for Chameera once again
�8
�7
�1
�118
Matt Henry is unsold
NZ seamer Matt Henry re-enters at 75 lakh. Unsold
�3
�1
�2
�74
Adam Milne is unsold
Another Kiwi quick: Adam Milne. 1 crore. No bids
�1
�1
�1
�35
Hope bags his maiden IPL deal with DC
WI's ODI capt and CPL winner Shai Hope back in at 75 lakh. Yay! DC open the bidding for Hope
�102
�44
�37
�21
Gus Atkinson to KKR
England quick Gus Atkinson enters at 1 crore. KKR open the bidding. Sold to KKR for 1 crore
�60
�16
�11
�14
MI snap up Nabi
Mohammad Nabi in at 1.5 crore. MI open the bidding for the Afghanistan veteran. Sold to MI for 1.5 crore
�97
�37
�21
�27
Michael Bracewell: Unsold
NZ allrounder Michael Bracewell in at 1 crore. He's currently injured. Unsold
�6
�1
�1
�76
Arshad Khan to LSG
Arshad Khan, the MP allrounder, enters at 20 lakh. LSG bid for the former Mumbai Indian. That's the only bid
�20
�7
�6
�8
Saurav Chauhan: Unsold
Saurav Chauhan asks for bids from 20 lakh. No interest
�4
�2
�3
�19
Mujeeb joins Narine, Varun at KKR
Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman re-enters at 2 crore. Can turn the ball both ways. KKR love their mystery spinner. Mujeeb joins Narine, Varun at KKR. Sold to KKR for 2 crore
�85
�28
�24
�18
Waqar Salamkheil: Unsold
Waqar Salamkheil, another mystery spinner from Afghanistan. Plays for TKR in the CPL. Back in at 50 lakh. Unsold
�2
�4
�1
�13
Steven Smith is unsold once again
Steven Smith back in at 2 crore. He's unsold once again
�37
�18
�10
�201
Lockie Ferguson is headed to RCB
NZ tearaway Lockie Ferguson asks for bids from INR 2 crore. He's currently working his way back from injury. RCB open the bidding for Ferguson. That's the winning bid. Back-up for Joseph?
�74
�42
�37
�25
PBKS buy Rilee Rossouw for 8 crore
Rileee Rossouw re-enters at 2 crore. PBKS open the bidding for the South African.
That's the winning bid. DC are here to challenge PBKS.
Steady rising of paddles at both tables. Ganguly has a chat with Ponting and they calculate once again. The bid has swiftly jumped up to 4.6 crore. PBKS are back in at 4.8.
DC and PBKS are still locked in a bidding war for Rossouw. DC had let Rossouw go for 4.6 crore, but now they're bidding aggressively for him as the bid passes 7 crore.
PBKS in the lead at 8 crore. Sold for 8 crore
�60
�26
�40
�38
Manish Pandey returns to KKR
India and Karnataka batter Manish Pandey back in at 50 lakh. KKR open the bidding for Pandey. That's the closing bid. Pandey finds a new home in the IPL
�72
�35
�22
�27
Karun Nair is unsold once again
New list of players in the accelerated auction. Vidarbha's Karun Nair in at 50 lakh. Unsold once again
�7
�3
�4
�68
Sameer Rizvi: A right-handed Raina?
�34
�19
�14
�8
Mark Boucher on the leadership change at MI
"Well, we've had conversations with certain team members in that leadership within the group. I think it's purely just a transitional phase, you know, the game of cricket. Mumbai Indians moves on forward. The road's been fantastic for us. He's [Hardik Pandya] been a stalwart for Mumbai Indians. He's done really well. This is just a decision that is made by us to move forward and get into a transition phase with a new captain. And if we take all the emotions aside and all that type of stuff, that's simply what it is all about.
"Can I say anything about it? I'm not too sure. I've heard rumours via social media and all that type of stuff, but I'm not really into social media stuff. As far as I can say is that it was handled by us in the best way possible. We understand there are emotions around everything but this is purely a transitional phase for Mumbai Indians and decisions were made by us to, move forward and that's where we are at the moment."
�15
�8
�8
�67
Are you Fizzed, CSK fans?
�65
�50
�35
�48
Who is Robin Minz?
Here's Rajan from ESPNcricinfo Hindi: Minz is from Jharkhand. Keeps wickets, and bats very aggressively. He has mainly had three coaches - Chanchal Bhattacharya, SP Gautam and Asif Haq. Chanchal Bhattacharya has also coached Dhoni. Minz, of course, is a big Dhoni fan.
�23
�13
�7
�6
Jhathavedh Subramanyan to SRH
Jhathavedh Subramanyan comes in at 20 lakh. Any takers? Yep, SRH have their paddles up him and take for his base price. Subramanyan has also played for Hong Kong and has been a net bowler with SRH in the past. Here's his journey. Fun fact: Subramanyan has also played club cricket with the Currans - Sam and Tom - in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong but recently moved to Chennai after the pandemic for cricket. He was notably the Player of the Match in the TNPL 2023 final, spinning Lyca Kovai Kings to the title.
�46
�20
�8
�8
Prince Choudhary goes to Kings
Prince Choudhary comes in at a base price of 20 lakh. Kings have their paddles up and snap him up for 20 lakh.
�25
�12
�10
�15
Prithvi Raj Yarra is unsold
Prithvi Raj Yarra is unsold. Came it at a base price of 20 lakh
�7
�3
�3
�31
No takers for Shubham Agrawal
Any paddles up Shubham Agrawal? Nope, he remains unsold
�5
�2
�2
�21
Gurjapneet Singh is unsold
Any takers for Gurjapneet Singh? Nope, none at all.
�6
�1
�1
�25
Mohammed Kaif remains unsold
Kaif comes in at 20 lakh. Who's got their paddle up? No one. Kaif is unsold.
�14
�7
�9
�73
Abhilash Shetty: Unsold
Any takers for the Karnataka fast bowler Abhilash Shetty? Nope, all paddles stay down. Remains unsold
�5
�1
�2
�18
Sakib Hussain does not find a team
No paddles up for Sakib, he remains unsold at a base price of 20 lakh
�14
�2
�3
�21
Bipin Saurabh is unsold
Bipin Saurabh comes in at a base price of 20 lakh. Unsold.
�8
�5
�2
�19
KM Asif is unsold
KM Asif played for CSK earlier in the IPL. Comes in at a base price of 20 lakh. No takers for him.
�9
�1
�2
�45
Robin Minz goes to Titans for 3.6 crore
Comes in at a base price of 20 lakh. Oh, CSK started off right away. And Mumbai Indians have jumped in as well. CSK and Mumbai take it to 1 crore before Mumbai come in. And CSK can't bid anymore. To Mumbai then? Nope, Gujarat Titans come in at 1.4 crore and take it 2.8 crore and then SRH come in.
Finally, Minz goes to Titans for 3.6 crore
�49
�14
�23
�25
G Ajitesh is unsold
Anyone with their paddle up for Ajitesh? Kings? Nope.
�15
�7
�5
�45
Gourav Choudhary remains unsold
Gourav Choudhary has found no takers. Remains unsold.
�7
�3
�3
�13
Tanay Thyagarajan to Kings
Tanay Thyagarajan in at a base price of 20 lakh. Any takers for him? Oh, yes there is. Kings have their paddle up. Sold for 20 lakh
�17
�11
�11
�23
Shashank Singh goes to Kings
In at a base price of 20 lakh. Punjab Kings have their paddles up. Sold to Kings. Oh, wait, think Kings didn't want this player. Some confusion. But the hammer has gone down, so Shashank will go to Kings.
�33
�13
�13
�137
Vishwanath Pratap Singh goes to Kings
Vishwanath Pratap Singh in at a base price of 20 lakh. Kings have their paddle up. Sold for 20 lakh
�15
�6
�7
�11
Ashutosh Sharma
Punjab Kings raise their paddle. He is sold for 20 lakh
�9
�10
�4
�12
Pradosh Paul is unsold
Pradosh Paul is in next. No paddles up for him. He is unsold.
�6
�5
�4
�43
Rohit Rayudu is also unsold
Rohit Rayudu is unsold as well at a base price of 20 lakh
�9
�2
�2
�22
No takers for Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Anyone going up? Nope, no takers for Nagarkoti at 30 lakh
�9
�6
�4
�142
Sumit Kumar goes to Capitals for 1 crore
Sumit Kumar start off the bid at his base price of 20 lakh. Any takers. Capitals open up, KKR quickly jump in. The bids go up and Sumit is sold at 1 crore snapped up by Capital
�27
�10
�11
�16
Anshul Kamboj to Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians raise their paddle at base price of 20 lakh. Kamboj finds a team
�45
�18
�9
�27
Tanush Kotian is unsold
No takers for the Mumbai spinner. He is unsold.
�3
�3
�1
�13
Harsh Dubey is unsold
No paddles raised. Harsh Dubey is unsold
�5
�5
�3
�17
Naman Dhir to MI
Naman Dhir is in at 20 lakh. MI open the bidding and that's the closing bid
�6
�1
�
�2
Sumeet Verma is unsold
Sumeet Verma asks for bids from 20 lakh. DC jump in belatedly. Okay, no bid.
�8
�8
�2
�40
Rithik Easwaran: Unsold
TNPL finisher Rithik Easwaran. Plays for Nellai Royal Kings. In at 20 lakh. Unsold
�10
�4
�6
�58
No takers for Himmat Singh
Himmat Singh in at 20 lakh. Unsold
�3
�3
�5
�28
Shashank Singh: Unsold
Shashank Singh in at 20 lakh. Unsold
�3
�3
�
�14
Luke Wood is unsold
English left-arm seamer Luke Wood enters at 50 lakh. I can't see any paddles going up. Unsold
�13
�4
�4
�40
Swastik Chhikara: Unsold
Swastik Chhikara from the UP T20 league enters at 20 lakh. Can he find bids like Rizvi did earlier? Nope.
�5
�2
�2
�10
Sandeep Warrier is unsold
TN quick Sandeep Warrier enters at 50 lakh. He had a decent TNPL. Any takers? No bidding at all
�10
�3
�5
�65
Nuwan Thushara will work with Malinga at MI
Jaffna Kings slinger Nuwan Thushara asks for bids from 50 lakh. KKR open the bidding for Podi (Little) Malinga. RCB challenge KKR. Thushara can bowl a mean yorker from a Malinga-esque slingy action.
RCB in front at 1.1 crore. MI jump in as the bid jumps past 1.5 crore. How about Malinga and Podi Malinga together at MI?
MI in the lead at 3.2 crore. RCB are perhaps feeling that Thushara will bring a point of difference to their attack at the Chinnaswamy. RCB pause and calculate. They're done. Sold to MI for 4.8 crore
�151
�107
�54
�70
Jhye Richardson to DC
Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson enters at 1.5 crore. Ponting's DC open the bidding for Richardson. DC and RCB battle is out for Richardson. RCB spent big on Joseph, they are now going for Richardson as well.
RCB raise the bid up to 4 crore. DC need a moment to revisit their plans. They jump right back into it. Steady rising of paddles at both tables.
DC in front at 5 crore. RCB tap out. Richardson sold to DC for 5 crore
�43
�17
�16
�37
Lance Morris is unsold
Lance Morris, the Wild Thing from WA, enters at 75 lakh. Unsold
�11
�8
�7
�51
Mustafizur Rahman to CSK
Bangladesh's slower-ball specialist Mustafizur Rahman enters at 2 crore. CSK open the bidding for the Fizz. Sold to CSK for his base price
�208
�102
�68
�105
Adam Milne is unsold
NZ tearaway Adam Mile enters at 1 crore. No takers for Mile
�13
�8
�6
�57
Tymal Mills is unsold
England left-arm quick Tymal Mills asks for bids from 1.5 crore. Unsold
�26
�10
�2
�34
Kyle Jamieson is unsold
Kyle Jamieson, the NZ fast-bowling allrounder, enters at 1 crore. He once commanded a bid of 15 crore in the IPL. Unsold this time
�38
�12
�14
�164
Spencer Johnson to GT for 10 crore
Brisbane Heat left-arm quick Spencer Johnson enters at 50 lakh. GT open the bidding. KKR also bid for him. Johnson is a Knight Rider in the MLC. The bid has jumped to 85 lakh. It's with DC.
DC and GT battle it out for Johnson. The bid has zoomed up to 2 crore. Johnson can bowl left-arm seam and bowls the tough overs. Okay, the bid has reached 4.6 crore.
Big payday for Johnson. GT take the bid up to 6 crore. DC jump right back into the bidding for Johnson. Quick rising of paddles at both the DC and GT tables. Both these franchises couldn't get Starc, so they are fighting for Johnson.
The bid has rocketed up to 9.6 crore. DC need a moment to calculate. GT in the lead at 9.6 crore. They raise it up to 10 crore. DC need to recalculate. It is worth noting that Johnson won the Hundred title with Oval Invincibles. Sold to GT for 10 crore. Whopper!
�77
�34
�64
�76
Matt Henry is unsold
NZ fast bowler Matt Henry enters at 75 lakh. He has reinvented himself as a white-ball bowler. No paddles going up, though
�13
�9
�5
�155
No takers for Dushmantha Chameera
SL tearaway Dushmantha Chameera asks for bids from 50 lakh. No paddles going up. Unsold
�23
�9
�5
�134
Ben Dwarshuis: Unsold
Sydney Sixers left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis enters at 50 lakh. No interest
�10
�5
�3
�29
Shai Hope: Unsold
WI ODI capt Shai Hope enters at 75 lakh. Recently won the CPL with GAW. Any takers for Hope? Unsold
�9
�5
�5
�127
David Willey gets a deal with LSG
The England allrounder enters at 2 crore. LSG start the bidding for the left-arm seamer who can also float in the batting line-up. Sold for his base price to LSG
�63
�23
�19
�27
No takers for Odean Smith
Odean Smith, the WI allrounder, asks for bids from 50 lakh. Anyone? Unsold
�37
�5
�4
�40
Jimmy Neesham: Unsold
The NZ allrounder enters at 1.5 crore. No love for Neesh
�19
�10
�7
�182
Keemo Paul is unsold
Keemo Paul in at 75 lakh. No bids for the WI allrounder
�20
�5
�4
�33
Tom Curran to RCB
Tom Curran, who won the Hundred title, enters at 1.5 crore. RCB raise the paddle for the England allrounder. Sold to RCB for his base price.
�99
�41
�21
�137
Michael Bracewell is unsold
Michael Bracewell, the NZ allrounder, enters at 1 crore. He is currently working his way back from injury. No takers for Bracewell
�8
�5
�3
�111
Rassie van der Dussen: Unsold
SA middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen enters at 2 crore. Can also open the batting. Rassie is unsold
�16
�9
�3
�170
Qais Ahmad is unsold
Afghansitan wristspinner Qais Ahmad in at 50 lakh. No bids at all. Let's move on
�11
�3
�3
�42
Turner gets an IPL gig with LSG
Ashton Turner comes in with a base price of 1 crore. Steep base price? LSG open the bidding for the Aussie finisher. Sold to LSG for his base price
�60
�14
�11
�30
Sherfane Rutherford to KKR
WI big-hitter Rutherford asks for bids from INR 1.5 crore. His recent form has been very good. KKR open the bidding and that's the closing bid
�55
�28
�13
�30
Colin Munro is also unsold
Another Kiwi: Colin Munro in at 1.5 crore. Any takers for Munners? Nope
�12
�9
�3
�90
Finn Allen: Unsold
Many thanks, Ashish. Time for the accelerated round of the auction. This could be super quick. NZ and Wellington opener Finn Allen enters at 75 lakh. No takers for Allen
�12
�7
�3
�81
Why did RCB go for Alzarri Joseph?
RCB's Mo Bobat on Alzarri Joseph: So look, we're delighted to have Alzarri. From our perspective, he was in our top three targets from an overseas pace bowling perspective. You're always trying to navigate through the auction order, which makes things slightly tricky. And ideally, in an ideal world, we'd like probably for Starc to come out earlier and we can have a good crack at him and then, and then move on to, you know, your next target. But from our perspective, we looked at what was left with the other team's finances and that's a tough call for us and we made a good judgment call, I think, to bring forward our interest in Alzarri and to have a good go at him. He's a player that we really like. Now with Alzarri, he's both high pace, he's got a high release point, so he gets bounce. We know bounce is important at the Chinnaswamy. He's also got fantastic death skills. You look at his record and he stacks up against anyone at the death. He's also someone that's playing regular international cricket all around the world and franchise cricket all around the world. So he's someone that can adapt to conditions and surfaces. So we're pretty happy with Alzarri in that sense. And he's someone also that the captain knows really well. So Faf and him have a really good relationship and they've got a real trusted dynamic between them. So for us, it ticks a lot of boxes.
On Yash Dayal: With Yash Dayal, obviously, a slightly different pick in that sense that he's a domestic player that's had some experiences. We like the left-arm angle. We like the fact that he moves the ball up front. We want to make sure we've got the right battery of bowlers domestically that can supplement the likes of Alzarri. Obviously, we've got Cameron Green as well. So we think we've got a really nice balanced attack with real variety and we wanna make sure that we have got variety whenever we step out in the field from a pace bowling perspective. So we've got enough bounce, we've got enough pace. we've got Siraj who's a champion, swing bowler up front, and we've got a left-arm angle. So it's just putting together our arsenal to take on the opposition.
�48
�24
�14
�143
Raina approves CSK's bid for Rizvi
�76
�27
�18
�17
Here's Shahrukh Khan, who raked in big money
TN mates in squad: We've got 4 Chennai boys and great to be a part of that squad because of the way they've played last 2 years.
TNPL Purple cap holder: 100% can bowl. Got my bowling going in the TNPL and that helps here to. Definitely want to chip in with the ball if given the opportunity.
His role in GT after Hardik is out: I'll be playing at No. 6 or 7 for sure. The way I look at it, I'm ready for anything. I've batted at No. 4 in tournaments in Chennai. The way Gujarat Titans have made their players comfortable, I'm very happy to go there.
Batting alongside Miller: I've been a big fan of him for the past 10 years. He's the guy who comes in big games. He's the guy who wins big games. To be playing alongside him I'm looking forward to lot more. The way he's calm under pressure and the way he's played for SA and GT.
�40
�23
�19
�19
The accelerated rounds next
A short break now and once we resume, we will have the accelerated rounds with Deivarayan Muthu. Here's how much money each team is left with:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6.75 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6.55 crore
Punjab Kings: 13.15 crore
Chennai Super Kings: 3.20 crore
Delhi Capitals: 16.85 crore
Rajasthan Royals: 0.90 crore
Mumbai Indians: 7.95 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3.40 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: 4.15 crore
Gujarat Titans: 21.45crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6.55 crore
Punjab Kings: 13.15 crore
Chennai Super Kings: 3.20 crore
Delhi Capitals: 16.85 crore
Rajasthan Royals: 0.90 crore
Mumbai Indians: 7.95 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3.40 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: 4.15 crore
Gujarat Titans: 21.45crore
�19
�21
�21
�28
Pulkit Narang remains unsold
In at a base price of 20 lakh. Any paddles up for Narang? Nope, Narang remains unsold.
�22
�5
�9
�62
No buyers for Murgan Ashwin
M Ashwin has played in the IPL in the past but cannot find any teams this time around.
�18
�12
�9
�176
Shreyas Gopal to Mumbai Indians
Karnataka spinners Shreyas Gopal at a base price of 20 lakh. Has played for Royals in the IPL. He goes to Mumbai Indians for 20 lakh.
�59
�21
�15
�44
M. Siddharth goes to LSG
M. Siddharth comes in at a base price of 20 lakh. And yes, there are a few takers for him. Lucknow Super Giants have their paddles up right away. The bidding war is on as RCB also come in. The bids have quickly risen to 95 lakh and now at 1 crore with LSG. RCB are not going anywhere though. The bids have reached 2 crore now as RCB take a moment.
Siddharth has been snapped up by LSG for 2.4 crore.
M. Siddharth was part of Lycia Kovai Kings at the TNPL 2023 and picked 11 wickets in nine matches. Here's Deiva: M Siddharth, who has been Sai Kishore's understudy for a number of a years at TN, could finally get a chance to play in the IPL. He won the most recent TNPL with Lyca Kovai Kings and has a fizzing arm ball in his repertoire. He was CSK's net bowler last season at Chepauk and has even had a stint with the Indian team as their net bowler. His state captain Dinesh Karthik rates him very highly. And Siddharth is arguably the best fielder in the TN side.
�41
�16
�17
�17
Manav Suthar goes to Gujarat Titans
Manav Suthar has a base price of 20 lakh. Gujarat Titans open and close the bid for Suthar at 20 lakh. Suthar was a net bowler for Titans last season, is Sai Kishore's back-up now
�48
�10
�11
�20
Set no. 10 - the uncapped spinners. Shiva Singh first up
Shiva Singh has a base price of 20 lakh. Any paddles going up for him? Nope, none at all. Shiva Singh is unsold.
�13
�10
�4
�36
Rasikh Dar will play for Delhi Capitals
Rasikh Dar has turned out for Mumbai Indians in the past. This season he has found a new home at Delhi Capitals, who have taken him for 20 lakh,
�44
�14
�9
�28
No bids for Ishan Porel
The Bengal bowler Ishan Porel in at 20 lakh. Was part of Punjab Kings previously. Any takers for him? Nope. He goes unsold.
�13
�6
�4
�85