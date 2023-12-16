IPL 2024 auction: Five uncapped Indians to watch out for

ESPNcricinfo has been in touch with scouting managers and coaches to list those who could earn a big payday on December 19

Which uncapped Indian player will be the most sought after at the IPL 2024 auction next week? Which of them hits the biggest sixes? Who can be the allrounder teams want to invest in? Since the beginning of the T20 season, ESPNcricinfo has been in touch with several IPL scouting managers and coaches to draw up a list of those who could earn a big payday in Dubai on December 19. Here's a look.

A big-hitting batting wonder and a handy seamer, Kulkarni is among the fresh batch of India Under-19s who is primed to play a key role at the World Cup early next year in South Africa. He gave glimpses of his T20 potential during a short stint - where he made a blistering hundred - in the Maharashtra Premier League for Eagle Nashik Titans.

Kulkarni also made his senior debut for Maharashtra during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He was recommended by Ruturaj Gaikwad for a trial with Chennai Super Kings, but had to miss out because it clashed with the India Under-19s camp. Kulkarni is also believed to be keenly pursued by Punjab Kings.

As such, domestic allrounders - especially those who bowl seam-up - are rare.

Uncapped finishers in domestic cricket are not common either. This is where Vidarbha's Dubey has proved to be a point of difference, with several talent scouts impressed with his performances at the SMAT.

Playing lower down in the middle order, Dubey, a left-hand batter, made 221 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 187.28. The highlight of the tournament was his part in Vidarbha scaling a chase of 213 against Bengal , their highest-ever successful chase, with 13 balls to spare. Coming in as an Impact Player at No. 5, Dubey finished with an unbeaten 58 from just 20 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes.

There's a video on the internet of an eight-year-old Musheer dismissing Yuvraj Singh - many years ago, of course. It's entirely possible that Yuvraj was just allowing a starry-eyed kid enjoy a moment's stardom, but Musheer has made sure to be primed for greater fame.

A left-arm-spin-bowling allrounder who bats in the middle order, Musheer is only one of two players with first-class experience in the India Under-19 World Cup squad for the World Cup in South Africa in January.

Last year, he led Mumbai to the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he was named Player of the Tournament for his 632 runs and 32 wickets. Those performances helped him earn a Ranji Trophy cap. He has so far featured in three first-class matches.

The presence of the Impact Player rule might have diminished the role of allrounders in the IPL, but Musheer has proven he can hold his own with bat as well as ball.

Kumar Kushagra has become Jharkhand's first-choice wicketkeeper • PTI

Rizvi, 20, hit the most sixes for Kanpur Superstars at the UP T20 League. He also made two blistering hundreds and finished with 455 runs in nine innings in the tournament. It earned him a trial at three franchises, including Punjab Kings, which his state coach Sunil Joshi is a part of.

However, commitments with UP's Under-23 squad meant Rizvi had to miss the trials. But he gave more than a glimpse of his potential in his first outing with the Under-23s, smashing 91 off 65 deliveries in a one-day game against Rajasthan. That was the start of a dream run that culminated in UP winning the tournament, with Rizvi hitting a match-winning 84 from 50 balls in the final. He finished the tournament as the highest run-getter.

All it takes is one game. This isn't a tagline, but a mantra that reflects the rise of the young Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kushagra. Numbers don't suggest he has the kind of consistency captains and coaches would like, but if you dig deeper, there's raw potential of the kind scouts look for.

One such knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy could yet prove to be a turning point. Chasing 355 against Maharashtra , Kushagra came in at No. 6 for Jharkhand and hit an unbeaten 67 off 37 balls, with four fours and five sixes, to clinch an improbable win.