IPL 2024 auction: Titans' Hardik-sized hole, and other key positions the teams need to fill

Plus, how much does each franchise have left to spend on their auction shopping?

The IPL auction will be held outside India for the first time - set to be in Dubai on December 19 • BCCI

A total of 77 slots (30 overseas) lie vacant across the 10 IPL squads, ready for filling up at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19. The franchises have a combined purse of INR 262.95 crore (USD 31.58 million approx.) available to spend at this auction - this is the highest combined purse available for a "mini auction" (that is, the top-up auctions where teams do not have to rebuild almost from scratch) across IPL seasons. How much does each team have exactly, and what are the slots they need to fill? Here's ESPNcricinfo's rundown.



Chennai Super Kings

Purse available: INR 31.40 crore (USD 3.77 million approx.)

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: A replacement for

Retained players: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

The now-retired Ambati Rayudu played some crucial knocks for Chennai Super Kings as impact sub last season • Getty Images

Mumbai Indians

Purse available: INR 17.75 crore (USD 2.13 million approx.)

Slots left: 8 (4 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: The dominant Mumbai Indians teams of the past have always comprised two overseas fast bowlers, one of them being an allrounder, so expect them to look out for those skillsets. One of those could also be a spin-bowling allrounder.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff



Gujarat Titans

Purse available: INR 38.15 crore (USD 4.58 million approx.)

Slots left: 8 (2 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: While like-for-like might be tough, they

Retained players: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

How do you fill a Hardik Pandya-sized hole in your squad? • BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse available: INR 32.70 crore (USD 3.92 million approx.)

Slots left: 12 (4 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: Two overseas quicks, including one with all-round skills. And an Indian keeper-batter.

Retained players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy



Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse available: INR 23.25 crore (USD 2.79 millon approx.)

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: Replacements for Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel. An overseas fast bowler to replace Josh Hazlewood. Also, an Indian allrounder or finisher to replace Shahbaz Khan, who transferred to Sunrisers Hyderabad via a trade.

Retained players: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar



Having released Harshal Patel, and several other big names from their bowling attack, RCB have some shopping to do • BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse available: INR 34 crore (USD 4.08 million approx.)

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas)



Key positions to be filled: Overseas allrounder (batting or bowling), and an Indian batter. Also, an overseas wristspinner.

Retained players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals

Purse available: INR 28.95 crore (USD 3.47 million approx.)

Slots left: 9 (4 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: An overseas fast-bowling allrounder, an Indian keeper-batter, and an Indian finisher.

Retained players: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar



Released by Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan could be a big pull at the auction • AFP via Getty Images

Punjab Kings

Purse available: INR 29.10 crore (USD 3.49 million approx.)

Slots left: 8 (2 overseas)

Key positions to be filled: An Indian batting allrounder to replace Shahrukh Khan, who was released. An overseas fast-bowling allrounder.

Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia



Rajasthan Royals

Purse available: INR 14.50 crore (USD 1.74 million approx.)

Slots left: 8 (3 overseas)

Key positions to be filled:

An overseas batter or batting allrounder, and an overseas fast bowler as back-up for Trent Boult.

Retained players: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna



Who can be Trent Boult's back-up for Rajasthan Royals? • Associated Press

Lucknow Super Giants