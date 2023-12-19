Cummins goes to SRH for all-time IPL auction record INR 20.5 crore
Rovman Powell, Travis Head, Harry Brook, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra among the big names to be sold in the early exchanges
Pat Cummins, Australia's ODI World Cup-winning captain, has become the most expensive player ever sold at an IPL auction, bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore (US$2,470,000 approx). The previous record bid was Punjab Kings' INR 18.50 crore for England allrounder Sam Curran at the 2023 auction.
Cummins had entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, and the bidding for him began between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. As the bid amount rose, CSK competed with Royal Challengers Bangalore before the final battle for Cummins was fought between RCB and SRH. Cummins had skipped the 2023 IPL to focus on international cricket; his previous auction price was INR 15.50 crore, when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him in 2020.
West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell was the surprise big earner in the opening exchanges of the IPL 2024 player auction, going to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.4 crore after competitive bidding with Kolkata Knight Riders. Royals spent more than half of their auction purse of INR 14.5 crore on Powell, whose previous auction price was INR 2.8 crore when Delhi Capitals bought him in 2022.
Royals were also involved in another bidding battle for England batter Harry Brook, who was eventually bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore. Brook had been bought for INR 13.25 crore in the 2023 auction by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who released him ahead of this auction.
Sunrisers replaced Brook by going after Australian batter Travis Head, the Player of the Match in the ODI World Cup semi-final and final, whom they bought for INR 6.8 crore after competitive bidding from Chennai Super Kings.
Australian batter Steven Smith and South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who had listed their base prices at INR 2 crore, and Indian batters Manish Pandey and Karun Nair, were unsold in the first set of capped batters.
