Cummins goes to SRH for all-time IPL auction record INR 20.5 crore

Cummins had entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, and the bidding for him began between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. As the bid amount rose, CSK competed with Royal Challengers Bangalore before the final battle for Cummins was fought between RCB and SRH. Cummins had skipped the 2023 IPL to focus on international cricket; his previous auction price was INR 15.50 crore, when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him in 2020.