Matches (5)
SA v IND (2)
BBL 2023 (1)
WI v ENG (1)
NZ v PAK [W] (1)
News

IPL 2024 auction: The list of sold and unsold players

Who was sold to whom, and who didn't get a bid?

Sreshth Shah
Sreshth Shah
19-Dec-2023 • 31 mins ago
The full list of players sold and unsold at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. (Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 83 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 60,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 120,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,200,000 approx)
You'll also find updated IPL squads here, and news, views and analysis of all the bids on ESPNcricinfo's IPL auction live blog.

IPL 2024 auction sold players

****

IPL 2024 auction unsold players

Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansGujarat TitansRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsIndiaPunjab KingsIndian Premier League

Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback