Live blog - IPL 2024 auction

- Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 83 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 60,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 120,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,200,000 approx
- Click here for the updated squads of the IPL ten teams
Gear up for the IPL 2024 auction
It's that time of the year once again. The IPL 2024 auction is almost upon us. Mini-auctions tend to throw up the tournament's most expensive buys. In the last auction, Sam Curran won a deal worth INR 18.5 crore (USD 2.26 million approx.) with Punjab Kings. Will Mitchell Starc break that auction record in his return to the IPL after eight years?
Pat Cummins and Travis Head, who won the ODI World Cup last month, are also set to trigger bidding wars. How about South Africa's speed demon Gerald Coetzee and NZ sensation Rachin Ravindra? And will TN finisher Shahrukh Khan join the OG finisher MS Dhoni at CSK? There's plenty to look forward to on December 19 in Dubai. We will bring you blow-by-blow accounts of bidding wars, read-time squad updates, and expert analysis from Tom Moody and Wasim Jaffer. Our blog coverage will begin at 12.30pm IST on Tuesday. Do join us tomorrow.
