Live blog - IPL 2024 auction

It's that time of the year once again. The IPL 2024 auction is almost upon us. Mini-auctions tend to throw up the tournament's most expensive buys. In the last auction, Sam Curran won a deal worth INR 18.5 crore (USD 2.26 million approx.) with Punjab Kings. Will Mitchell Starc break that auction record in his return to the IPL after eight years?

Pat Cummins and Travis Head, who won the ODI World Cup last month, are also set to trigger bidding wars. How about South Africa's speed demon Gerald Coetzee and NZ sensation Rachin Ravindra? And will TN finisher Shahrukh Khan join the OG finisher MS Dhoni at CSK? There's plenty to look forward to on December 19 in Dubai. We will bring you blow-by-blow accounts of bidding wars, read-time squad updates, and expert analysis from Tom Moody and Wasim Jaffer. Our blog coverage will begin at 12.30pm IST on Tuesday. Do join us tomorrow.