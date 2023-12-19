Pant 'really excited' to sit on IPL auction table for Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will take his first step towards getting back on the field by sitting on the IPL auction table for Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai. Pant has been out of action for a year now after a serious car accident last year, and is expected to play again in IPL 2024 - likely as captain as well - but not necessarily as their wicketkeeper. Pant also said the the support he has received during his recovery has been "crazy", and he hopes to be playing again in a "few months' time".

"You know, as a kid, I used to think one day I might be able to sit on the table, somehow to help a team or something like that," Pant said in a video posted on social media by the IPL handle. "I never thought that I will make it happen but somehow things are in place and I'm able to do it, and [I am] lucky to be able to do it. I think, hopefully, it will be an amazing experience because this is something new [for me]. Lots of love for the fans and hope we get whatever we want from the auction, I guess.

"Nervousness is definitely one point I've to work on because whenever you do something exciting or new, the nervousness is always there. Yes, this is my first time but I want to grow as an individual and learn whatever I can from it. [It's] really exciting because I don't know many people have done it or not, but I would love to be part of it - something exciting, something new."

Pant underwent a knee ligament surgery after his car crash, and looking back at his recovery, he said he was "lucky to be alive" and had to face many challenges to recover.

"The kind of accident I had, [I'm] lucky to be alive," he said. "I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking at the journey till now, I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view. I felt like I couldn't face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence."

"I think [I'm] much better [compared to] what I was doing a few months ago," he said in a video posted by Capitals on Instagram. "Still on recovery to 100%, but hopefully in a few months' time I'll be able to do that. It's been really amazing because whenever we are playing, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure and so many things. Yes, it's a hard time but I came to know people love us, respect us and the kind of appreciation and concern people have shown over a period of time because of my injury.