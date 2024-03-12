IPL 2024 - List of unavailable players and replacements
A list of injured and unavailable players and their replacements for IPL 2024
Gujarat Titans
Mohammed Shami - The 2023 season's top wicket-taker was ruled out of IPL 2024 because of the ankle injury he suffered during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shami recently underwent surgery in London. Gujarat Titans have not yet named a replacement.
Matthew Wade - The Australia wicketkeeper will miss the Titans' first game on March 25 and could miss the second (March 27) as well after deciding to play the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25.
Lucknow Super Giants
Mark Wood - The ECB pulled Wood out of the IPL to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup and England's home summer. West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph was named his replacement.
Rajasthan Royals
Prasidh Krishna - The India fast bowler was ruled out for a second successive IPL season after undergoing surgery on his quadriceps tendon in February. He had picked up the injury during the Ranji Trophy. No replacement has been named.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Jason Roy - The England opener withdrew from IPL 2024 for personal reasons. England's Phil Salt, currently World No. 2 in the T20I rankings, replaced him in the KKR squad.
Gus Atkinson - The England fast bowler pulled out of his maiden IPL season with the ECB opting to manage his workload. Dushmantha Chameera, the Sri Lanka fast bowler, was named Atkinson's replacement.
Chennai Super Kings
Devon Conway - The New Zealand batter had surgery for a thumb injury recently and is expected to be out for eight weeks. CSK have not named a replacement.