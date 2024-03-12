IPL 2024: BCCI clears Rishabh Pant to play as wicketkeeper-batter

There is, however, no update on KL Rahul , the designated Lucknow Super Giants captain who hasn't played since the first Test against England in January because of a quadricep tendon injury.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI's statement said.

The BCCI also said that Prasidh, who had a surgery on February 23 on his left proximal quadriceps tendon, is set to begin his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As for Shami, who recently underwent surgery for a heel issue, there is no return date set with BCCI's medical team monitoring his progress.

The update on Pant came just a day after BCCI secretary Jay Shah had told the media that Pant was "batting well and keeping well" and could be in contention for a spot in the squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

"If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us," Shah said. "If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL."

Pant, who last played senior cricket in December 2022, suffered a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery, besides a fractured wrist and ankle in the car accident. Now, with the BCCI's green signal, Pant might return to action as early as on March 23, when Delhi Capitals travel to Mohali to take on Punjab Kings in their opening fixture.

In February 2024, Pant began match-simulation exercises in Bengaluru, and even played a 20-over practice game in Alur, Karnataka, under the supervision of NCA physios and trainers. At the time, Pant was understood to have experienced no discomfort while batting for the entire 20 overs, and the people monitoring him were believed to have been satisfied with his endurance levels. Pant, however, didn't keep wickets back then, and was advised to resume that aspect of his training in March.

Last month, Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal had announced Pant as the captain for IPL 2024 and said that Pant would play as a batter alone for the first half of the season. At the time, Jindal had said that "depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL".