Gujarat Titans rope in Sandeep Warrier as Mohammed Shami's replacement
The India and TN fast bowler has played five IPL games before
Gujarat Titans have gone for a like-for-like replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami, roping in fast bowler Sandeep Warrier.
Warrier, the Kerala-origin India international who now represents Tamil Nadu, has played five IPL games - all with Kolkata Knight Riders between 2019 and 2021. The 32-year-old has also been with Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013-15) and Mumbai Indians (2023) without getting a game.
Warrier joins a fast-bowling group that includes Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande and Sushant Mishra.
Shami, who underwent ankle surgery in London after finishing as India's highest wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup, has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. His return is slated for late 2024.
The Titans will also miss Matthew Wade for their first two games, with the keeper-batter set to play for Tasmania at the Sheffield Shield final. Jharkhand batter Robin Minz is also in doubt. The two-time finalists and IPL 2022 champions will be led by Shubman Gill this season after Hardik Pandya left for Mumbai Indians. The two teams will face off in their season-opener on Sunday evening.