Gujarat Titans rope in Sandeep Warrier as Mohammed Shami's replacement

Warrier, the Kerala-origin India international who now represents Tamil Nadu, has played five IPL games - all with Kolkata Knight Riders between 2019 and 2021. The 32-year-old has also been with Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013-15) and Mumbai Indians (2023) without getting a game.

Warrier joins a fast-bowling group that includes Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande and Sushant Mishra.

Shami, who underwent ankle surgery in London after finishing as India's highest wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup, has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. His return is slated for late 2024.