Bangladesh allrounder Nasir Hossain faces corruption charges

Nasir Hossain has been charged with not reporting a corrupt approach, as well as not reporting receiving a gift worth more than USD 750 • AFP

Eight people associated with Pune Devils franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament including Bangladesh allrounder Nasir Hossain have been charged by the ICC' anti-corruption unit for alleged corrupt activities. The charges concern the 2020-21 edition of the tournament, which was played in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from Nasir, the other seven charged are Krishan Kumar Chaudhary and Parag Sanghvi (two of the Devils' co-owners), Rizwan Javed and Saliya Saman (two domestic players), as well as Ashar Zaidi (batting coach), Sunny Dhillon (assistant coach) and Shadab Ahamed (team manager).

The 2021 edition was the last time the Devils were part of the tournament. They finished last with just one win in six matches in the Super League.

The ACU was appointed as the watchdog for the T10 tournament by the Emirates Cricket Board, which pressed the charges. All eight have two weeks to respond from Tuesday.

ESPNcrcinfo has learned that well-known corruptors in the game, who are high on the ACU list, were trying to infiltrate the Devils camp to influence their matches. However, those attempts, the ICC said in a media release on Tuesday, were "disrupted" by the ACU.

In addition to charging the eight for not reporting any approach or any conduct that could be deemed corrupt as well as failing to cooperate in the investigation or attempting to delay it, the ACU has also laid several other charges. Sanghvi faces the charge of "placing bets on the results, progress" of a match. Zaidi, Javed, Saman and Dhillon have been charged with "being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches."