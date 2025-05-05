Bangladesh to make all-format tour of Sri Lanka in June-July

The Bangladesh men's team will tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs, and two T20Is, in June and July.

The Tests will be both teams' first fixtures in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, and will be played in Galle and the SSC (Colombo). Two of the ODIs will be played in Khettarama (Colombo), and one in Pallekele, before the T20 series goes on something of a tour, starting in Pallekele and moving to Dambulla before coming back to Khettarama for the final match of the tour.

All these fixtures had been agreed upon - exactly as they are scheduled to be played - in the men's Future Tours Programme. All ODIs are day-night matches. This is Sri Lanka's only home series of 2025 featuring all three formats, at least as currently scheduled. After these Tests they have no more on the calendar until mid-2026 - a potential 12-month gap between matches.

For Bangladesh, who also have only two-Test series scheduled in the coming WTC cycle, this is one of two Test series scheduled for the rest of 2025, the other being a non-WTC series against Ireland.

The T20I leg of the tour, meanwhile, will likely be of particular importance; Sri Lanka is due to co-host the men's T20 World Cup alongside India in the first quarter of 2026. Though no venues for that tournament have yet been announced, Khettarama and Pallekele are almost certain to host matches, with Dambulla also likely to be in the mix.

The first Test starts on June 17. The last T20I is set for July 16.

Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025 - Schedule

Tests

1st Test: June 17 - 21, Galle

2nd Test: June 25 - 29, SSC

ODIs

1st ODI: July 2, Khettarama

2nd ODI: July 5, Khettarama

3rd ODI: July 8, Pallekele