Injured Mahmudul in doubt for Tests against Pakistan

Bangladesh could be without Mahmudul Hasan Joy for the start of their two-Test series in Pakistan with the opening batter suffering a groin injury. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the Bangladesh team management expects the injury to take around two weeks to heal, a timeframe that leaves him in doubt not just for the first Test in Rawalpindi, which is scheduled to run from August 21 to 25, but also the second Test in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.