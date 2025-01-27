Stats - Owen's record ton and Hurricanes' unbeaten home run
All the records from the BBL final where Hurricanes were crowned champions for the first time
1 - Hobart Hurricanes won the BBL for the first time, leaving Melbourne Stars as the only team without a title. Hurricanes finished as runners-up in their previous two BBL finals - against Perth Scorchers in 2014 and Adelaide Strikers in 2018.
7-0 - Hurricanes' win-loss record at their home venue in Hobart this season. These are the most matches for any team at their home ground in a BBL season with a 100% win record. The previous highest was six by Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.
183 - Hurricanes' target against Sydney Thunder is the highest successfully chased in a BBL final, bettering the 177 by Thunder in 2016.
39 - Balls Mitchell Owen faced to complete his hundred. This is the joint-fastest in BBL history, equaling Craig Simmons' record of a 39-ball century against Adelaide Strikers in 2014.
2 - Owen is only the second batter after Jake Weatherald to score a hundred in a BBL final. His 39-ball feat is also now the fastest in a men's T20 final, bettering Ravija Sandaruwan's 47-ball effort in 2024.
16 - Owen took just 16 balls to complete his fifty, which is the joint third-fastest in the BBL, equaling Tom Banton's effort from five years - also against Thunder. Chris Gayle (12) and Dan Christian (15) have recorded quicker BBL fifties.
It is also the fastest fifty in a men's T20 final, bettering the 17-ball record previously held by Imran Nazir against Lahore Lions in 2009 and Paul Stirling against Afghanistan in 2012.
11 - Sixes hit by Owen are the joint second-most by any player in a BBL innings, only bettered by Josh Brown, who thrashed 12 against Strikers in 2024.
These are also the joint-second most sixes hit by a batter in a men's T20 final, behind Gayle, who smashed 18 in the Bangladesh Premier League [BPL] final in 2017.
36 - In all, Owen hit 36 sixes in this tournament, the most by any batter in a single edition of the BBL, going well past Alex Hales' tally of 30 in the 2020-21 season.
6.1 Overs taken by Hurricanes to cross the 100-mark in the final, which is second-fastest for any team in the BBL. Heat have the top spot having done so in six overs against Thunder in 2020.
74 Runs scored by Hurricanes in the first four overs of the final. These are the most in a four-over powerplay in the league since the 2020-21 season, surpassing the 63 by Stars against Hurricanes in 2022.
9.4 - The point at which Owen reached his century, the earliest any batter has completed the milestone in the BBL. The previous earliest was in 10.4 overs by Glenn Maxwell, during his century against Hurricanes in 2022. Only four batters have got to their century in less than 9.4 overs of a T20 innings (where ball-by-ball data is available).
13.05 - Hurricanes' run-rate in the final is the second-highest in a successful chase of 100-plus in the BBL. Heat's 15.80 against Stars in 2019 remains the highest.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo