David Warner named Sydney Thunder captain

Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct Commission ruled that Warner's ban, which was handed down after the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and prevented him holding any leadership position in Australian cricket, should no longer be in place. It opened up the route for Warner to captain Thunder with him available for the entire season.

"Quite clearly that was the last piece of that puzzle for me, and now it's about coming out and sharing my knowledge of the game," Warner said on being able to move on from the leadership ban. "Forever, that was probably going to be on my CV as well. You don't want to look back when you go for a job interview and have 'banned for life from a leadership perspective' on your CV. That's something that I'll be able to now share with my girls moving forward that I'm able to actually be a leader."

After a failed attempt to overturn the ban in 2022, amid calls for the hearing to be public, Warner admitted he thought his chance had gone

"I think two years ago that was probably me done," he said. "I thought I probably wouldn't revisit that. I didn't even know if I was going to come back and play Big Bash

"I was at that stage I was playing a Test match series [in 2022]..it could have easily been done prior to the series started but that's why I withdrew it and I wanted to revisit that now," he said. "It's all done and dusted. I'm not playing for the Australian cricket team anymore and we don't have to put the team in the spotlight."

Trent Copeland , the Thunder general manager who had been heavily involved in the appeal process, said it would help Warner cement a legacy at the club.

"This is a huge moment for David and for our club," he said. "It's not only about his career; it's about the legacy he's creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players.

"For the fans in Western Sydney who've long recognised David as a Thunder legend, it's a special moment to now see him as their captain. This captaincy is about more than cricket; it's about community, legacy, and helping our younger players gain the skills they need to succeed."

Warner has previously led Thunder once back in 2011 when he made an unbeaten 102 against Melbourne Stars. He has been appointed ahead of Chris Green who was captain last season when the team finished bottom.

"I want to compliment the way Greeny led from the front," Warner said. "He's an exceptional talent with fantastic leadership qualities. Jason Sangha, too, before his injury. I gained great insight from both, and I know they're guys I can lean on this season."

Speaking when the ban was lifted, Copeland said it was about more than Warner being able to lead a cricket team again.

"This is far bigger than a cricket captaincy role. It's leadership in a lifelong context," he said. "This was about him, his daughters in particular, the legacy he wants to leave for his family. This is about Davey, his family and ultimately in our belief what is right at this point in time.

"If that's a lifelong ban, it's still over him when he's 50, 60. It just would never go away. It [what happened in 2018] may not ever go away, but I think at least this gives it a shot."

In their judgement, the review panel noted "the respectful and contrite tone of his [Warner's] responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct."

Since his CA ban, Warner has captained teams in the BPL, IPL, and ILT20. The last time he led an Australian team was when he captained the T20I side against New Zealand in 2018.