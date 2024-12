Hobart Hurricanes 156 for 2 (Owen 101*, Behrendorff 2-21) beat Perth Scorchers 155 for 6 (Inglis 49, Meredith 3-27) by eight wickets

A breakout BBL century from Hobart Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen powered the home side to a commanding win over powerhouse Perth Scorchers.

Just two days after being embarrassed by the Melbourne Renegades, when they posted the lowest score (74) in their history, Hurricanes downed the Scorchers by eight wickets with four balls to spare.

Owen and West Indies star Shai Hope feasted on a star-studded bowling attack with a 101-run stand to set up their first win against Scorchers in Hobart since January 1, 2013.

Scorchers took the game into the final over with Hurricanes still needing seven runs to win, but Owen secured his century with a boundary off Lance Morris to make a certainty of the result.

In 14 previous T20 games, Owen had managed a total of just 89 runs at an average of 12.71, with a highest score of 28. But the 23-year-old delivered a coming-of-age innings, bringing up his ton from 63 balls.

Owen's knock consisted of nine boundaries and five sixes, including one shot that went out of the stadium.

Scorchers left out veteran seamer Andrew Tye, but still had an impressive bowling attack of Jhye Richardson , Morris, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar and Cooper Connolly.

Six and out in his first #BBL14 match; Four and out in his second



Not the best of starts for Finn Allen https://t.co/y78vUW4C27 pic.twitter.com/CyLNJs5aIU — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 21, 2024

Hurricanes became the sixth team batting second in seven games during this BBL to win.

Opening bowler Riley Meredith was outstanding for Hurricanes, picking up 3 for 27, as well as being involved in a key run-out of Josh Inglis

Australian Test squad member Inglis was powering towards 50, but was caught in a mix-up between the wickets with captain Ashton Turner.

Hurricanes were excellent in the field with Ben McDermott taking a fantastic catch behind the stumps to remove Finn Allen second ball and Billy Stanlake somehow clutching a swirling chance running back from short third to stop Connolly in his tracks.

Captain Nathan Ellis and the experienced Chris Jordan were exceptional at the death as Scorchers managed just 27 off their last five overs.