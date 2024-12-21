Matches (13)
Hurricanes vs Scorchers, 7th Match at Hobart,BBL 2024, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (D/N), Hobart, December 21, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
L
L
L
W
L
Scorchers
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 137.36 SR
8 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 142.25 SR
9 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 131.83 SR
10 M • 219 Runs • 31.29 Avg • 131.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 16.23 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 21.33 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 14 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 14.14 SR
Squad
HH
PS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|21 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
