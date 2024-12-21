Matches (13)
Hurricanes vs Scorchers, 7th Match at Hobart,BBL 2024, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (D/N), Hobart, December 21, 2024, Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BR McDermott
8 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 137.36 SR
M Wright
8 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 142.25 SR
AM Hardie
9 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 131.83 SR
C Connolly
10 M • 219 Runs • 31.29 Avg • 131.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NT Ellis
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 16.23 SR
CJ Jordan
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 21.33 SR
LR Morris
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 14 SR
JP Behrendorff
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 14.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH
PS
Player
Role
Iain Carlisle 
Bowler
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Patrick Dooley 
Bowler
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Bowler
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charlie Wakim 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days21 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR21122.128
PS11021.438
BH11020.872
SS11020.847
ST11020.205
AS1010-0.205
MS2020-1.158
HH1010-4.967
Full Table