Sixers vs Thunder, 8th Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Sydney, December 21, 2024, Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
8 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 130.51 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 131.57 SR
CT Bancroft
10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 112.38 SR
O Davies
10 M • 194 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 127.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 15.57 SR
SA Abbott
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 16.75 SR
DR Sams
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 15.5 SR
T Sangha
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 18.54 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
ST
Player
Role
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Moises Henriques 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Match details
Sydney Showground Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days21 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Adelaide Strikers lose Fabian Allen to injury

The West Indies allrounder picked up a hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary

Rogers, O'Neill and Sutherland blow Hurricanes away to hand Renegades first win

Captain Nathan Ellis' all-round effort not enough for Hurricanes, who folded for their lowest BBL total

Daniel Hughes to miss remainder of BBL

Hughes inflamed a previous injurydiving in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Tim Seifert

Konstas makes his presence felt as selectors mull Test squad

The 19-year-old is in fine form while Australia's incumbent openers are struggling against India

Inglis released to play BBL; Maxwell, Duckett and Bethell also set to feature

ESPNcricinfo understands Test squad member Josh Inglis has flown from Brisbane to Hobart and is set to play for Perth Scorchers on Saturday

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR21122.128
PS11021.438
BH11020.872
SS11020.847
ST11020.205
AS1010-0.205
MS2020-1.158
HH1010-4.967
Full Table