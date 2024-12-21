Matches (13)
Sixers vs Thunder, 8th Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Sydney, December 21, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
W
W
L
W
Thunder
L
L
L
A
W
Ground time: 11:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS8 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 130.51 SR
10 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 131.57 SR
10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 112.38 SR
10 M • 194 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 127.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 15.57 SR
SS9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 16.75 SR
ST9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 15.5 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 18.54 SR
Squad
SS
ST
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|21 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Big Bash League News
Adelaide Strikers lose Fabian Allen to injury
The West Indies allrounder picked up a hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary
Rogers, O'Neill and Sutherland blow Hurricanes away to hand Renegades first win
Captain Nathan Ellis' all-round effort not enough for Hurricanes, who folded for their lowest BBL total
Daniel Hughes to miss remainder of BBL
Hughes inflamed a previous injurydiving in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Tim Seifert
Konstas makes his presence felt as selectors mull Test squad
The 19-year-old is in fine form while Australia's incumbent openers are struggling against India