Dwarshuis gives Sixers last-ball win in thrilling Sydney derby
Sixers needed 15 from the last over, and then seven off the last two, but Dwarshuis' six off the penultimate ball sealed the deal
Sixers won by 5 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Sixers needed 15 from the last over, and then seven off the last two, but Dwarshuis' six off the penultimate ball sealed the deal
Over 20 • SS 164/5Sixers won by 5 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|35
|27
|run out
|13
|14
|run out
|28
|18
|caught
|17
|22
|not out
|36
|25
|bowled
|8
|7
|not out
|20
|8
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|164(5 wkts; 20 ovs)