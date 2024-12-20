Matches (6)
RESULT
6th Match (N), Adelaide, December 20, 2024, Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
165/6
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
(20 ov, T:166) 150/9

Strikers won by 15 runs

Player Of The Match
3/21
lloyd-pope
Cricinfo's MVP
79.01 ptsImpact List
d-arcy-short
Report

Lloyd Pope and D'Arcy Short give Strikers first win of the season

Melbourne Stars weren't too far behind, but eventually went down by 15 runs to remain winless

AAP
20-Dec-2024
Lloyd Pope was the Player of the Match for his three-for, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL, Adelaide, December 20, 2024

Lloyd Pope was the Player of the Match for his three-for  •  Getty Images

Adelaide Strikers 165 for 6 (Short 60, Ross 35, Siddle 2-21, Milne 2-32) beat Melbourne Stars 150 for 9 (Harper 48, Pope 3-21, Short 2-23, Overton 2-44) by 15 runs
Legspinner Lloyd Pope earned redemption and late inclusion D'Arcy Short starred as Adelaide Strikers beat early-season strugglers Melbourne Stars by 15 runs at Adelaide Oval in the BBL.
Short (60 off 42 balls) wasn't scheduled to play but was called up on Friday after a calf niggle sidelined Chris Lynn.
The only meaningful support for Short came from Alex Ross (35 off 26) as Strikers made 165 for 6 in their first home match of the campaign, before Stars responded with 150 for 9.
Opener Sam Harper (48 off 44) kept Stars in the game, but noted big-hitters Marcus Stoinis (27 off 19) and Glenn Maxwell (15 off 5) produced cameos rather than a major innings.
Strikers' spin trio took four of the first five wickets and six all up, with Pope (3 for 21) spearheading their attack. Pope showed great resilience after suffering the indignity of leaking 31 runs in a match-tilting over in Strikers' first-game loss to Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Tuesday.
He took the key wicket of Harper and was well backed-up by fellow legspinner Cameron Boyce (1 for 31) and fingerspinner Matthew Short (2 for 23).
Maxwell, who played his first BBL game of the season, threatened to take control of the match after reverse-sweeps for six off his second and third balls off Boyce. But paceman Henry Thornton (1 for 16) trapped the big-hitter lbw, backing up his spin trio superbly.
The game also produced one of the best catches in BBL history, with Englishman Ben Duckett taking a wonderful leaping right-handed snare at extra cover to dismiss D'Arcy Short. That was the sole highlight of Duckett's night as the hard-hitting opener was trapped lbw for a golden duck off the third ball of the innings bowled by Matthew Short.
All bar two of D'Arcy Short's first 28 runs came from boundaries, with a six and five fours.
Ollie Pope made just eight off ten balls before being caught behind off a poor attempted ramp.
Win Probability
AS 100%
ASMS
100%50%100%AS InningsMS Innings

Over 20 • MS 150/9

Strikers won by 15 runs
Stars Innings
Player NameRB
SB Harper
bowled4844
BM Duckett
lbw01
MP Stoinis
bowled2719
GJ Maxwell
lbw155
TF Rogers
bowled23
HWR Cartwright
bowled49
BJ Webster
caught35
TK Curran
caught2522
AF Milne
caught34
D Warren
not out33
PM Siddle
not out125
Extras(lb 4, w 4)
Total150(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR21122.128
PS11021.438
BH11020.872
SS11020.847
AS21120.280
ST11020.205
MS3030-1.005
HH1010-4.967
Full Table