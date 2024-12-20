Matches (12)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Gulf T20I Championship (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
Strikers vs Stars, 6th Match at Adelaide,BBL 2024, Dec 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Adelaide, December 20, 2024, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
AS Win & Bat
MS Win & Bat
AS Win & Bowl
MS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
W
W
L
L
Stars
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 411 Runs • 51.38 Avg • 152.22 SR
AS6 M • 255 Runs • 63.75 Avg • 164.51 SR
10 M • 305 Runs • 50.83 Avg • 119.6 SR
8 M • 220 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 174.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 16 SR
AS7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 10.71 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 16 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
AS
MS
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
|Match days
|20 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Bartlett and Peirson raise Heat to deflate Stars
It was Stars' second defeat in two outings in BBL 2024-25
Sams' 6, 6, 4, 6, 4, 4 powers Thunder comeback
Sams hit legspinner Lloyd Pope for 31 runs in the 19th over to stun Adelaide Strikers
Munro touch and go for Heat opener, Johnson and Neser missing
Munro has hamstring tightness, Johnson set to miss at least the first two matches with a toe issue while Neser won't return until January due to his hamstring injury
Blake Macdonald joins Stars as Maxwell cover
Maxwell is still recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up last month