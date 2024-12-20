Matches (12)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Gulf T20I Championship (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)

Strikers vs Stars, 6th Match at Adelaide,BBL 2024, Dec 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Adelaide, December 20, 2024, Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Short
10 M • 411 Runs • 51.38 Avg • 152.22 SR
CA Lynn
6 M • 255 Runs • 63.75 Avg • 164.51 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 305 Runs • 50.83 Avg • 119.6 SR
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 220 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 174.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Boyce
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 16 SR
L Pope
7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 10.71 SR
GJ Maxwell
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 16 SR
BJ Webster
7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
MS
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
James Bazley 
Allrounder
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
D'Arcy Short 
Opening Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
Match days20 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Bartlett and Peirson raise Heat to deflate Stars

It was Stars' second defeat in two outings in BBL 2024-25

Sams' 6, 6, 4, 6, 4, 4 powers Thunder comeback

Sams hit legspinner Lloyd Pope for 31 runs in the 19th over to stun Adelaide Strikers

Munro touch and go for Heat opener, Johnson and Neser missing

Munro has hamstring tightness, Johnson set to miss at least the first two matches with a toe issue while Neser won't return until January due to his hamstring injury

Blake Macdonald joins Stars as Maxwell cover

Maxwell is still recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up last month

Calm Henriques sees Sixers through tricky chase against new-look Renegades

Sutherland started his captaincy reign for Renegades with a loss but produced an outstanding all-round performance with 36 not out and 2 for 20

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PS11021.438
BH11020.872
SS11020.847
ST11020.205
AS1010-0.205
MR1010-0.847
MS2020-1.158
HH-----
Full Table