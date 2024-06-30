BCCI announces INR 125 crore award for T20 World Champions India

The ICC had already announced a cash prize of USD 2.45 million for the winners of this T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Co will get more than just a glittering trophy for their efforts in the USA and the West Indies • CREIMAS

The BCCI will be awarding the T20 World Cup winning India squad a bonus of INR 125 crore (USD 15 million approx.). Board secretary Jay Shah made the announcement in a post on X, a day after India won a thrilling final against South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah posted. "The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"

The ICC had already announced a cash prize of USD 2.45 million for the winners of this World Cup and an additional $31,154 for each match won (for every team), excluding the semi-finals and finals. The ICC's cash prize is the highest in the history of the men's T20 World Cup, a jump up of USD 850,000 from the USD 1.6 million England had won in 2022.

Overall, all teams stand to receive more prize/participation money from this tournament than previously. The total prize money for the tournament more than doubled from USD 5.6 million in 2022 to USD 11.25 million this year, meaning an increase in awards for all 20 participating teams.