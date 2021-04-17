"However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear"

Pakistan's cricket players will get visas to compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India this October, the BCCI's apex council has been told by the board secretary Jay Shah following "government assurances".

Shah spoke to the council in a video conference meeting held on Friday, where it was also decided that the mega-event will be staged across nine venues, with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final. The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala and Lucknow.

"The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear," a council member told PTI.

"It will be decided in due course of time. However, we had promised ICC that it will be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting."

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for close to a decade now due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries; Pakistan last toured the country for a bilateral series in 2012.