Tax rates on IPL tickets go up to 40%, will be more expensive

However, there seems to be respite in store for those going to international cricket matches in the country. The GST levied for tickets to those matches was the same as IPL tickets, at 28%, but this slab has been abolished. The Press Information Bureau's latest circular, informing of the changes in tax rate, only talks about "sporting events like the IPL". Finance and business publications have interpreted this to mean that other cricket matches might now fall under other "recognised sporting events".