Tax rates on IPL tickets go up to 40%, will be more expensive
However, international cricket gets a respite and sees a reduction in its GST rate from 28% to 18%
Watching the IPL from the ground has become costlier, after the government of India increased the goods and services tax (GST) on IPL tickets from 28% to 40%. The final price of a ticket whose base price is INR 1000 will now go up from INR 1280 to INR 1400. This increase puts the IPL in India's highest GST bracket, alongside casinos, race clubs, or any place that has casinos or race clubs.
However, there seems to be respite in store for those going to international cricket matches in the country. The GST levied for tickets to those matches was the same as IPL tickets, at 28%, but this slab has been abolished. The Press Information Bureau's latest circular, informing of the changes in tax rate, only talks about "sporting events like the IPL". Finance and business publications have interpreted this to mean that other cricket matches might now fall under other "recognised sporting events".
As of now, other recognised sporting events attract 18% GST for tickets priced over INR 500. Tickets priced under INR 500 are exempt from GST. So, tickets for international matches and other state-run leagues could become cheaper in the near future. Currently, if the base price of the ticket to an international cricket match is INR 1000, it costs INR 1280 after the inclusion of taxes. With this new change, the same price will come down to INR 1180.
The changes will be effective from September 22, which is a week before the start of the Women's World Cup, the next international cricket event to be played in India. The tickets for the event have yet to go on sale. On August 30, exactly a month before the tournament opener, the ICC asked fans to "register your interest" to "ensure you are the first to receive the latest news and ticketing information straight to your inbox".
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo