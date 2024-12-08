Ben Sawyer reappointed New Zealand women's head coach for two years

Ben Sawyer has been reappointed head coach of the New Zealand women's team for two years.

Sawyer, who oversaw New Zealand's first-ever T20 World Cup win earlier this year - they beat South Africa in the final - will remain at the helm until December 2026. This period includes the women's ODI World Cup in India in late 2025 and the women's T20 World Cup in England in mid 2026.

"I'm stoked Ben's re-signed with us," white-ball captain Sophie Devine said. "The work he's done with the White Ferns group and for women's cricket in New Zealand has been huge.

"The team is in a great spot right now, so I think locking him in for another two years and having that consistency will be big for us."

Sawyer, who has worked as an assistant coach with the Australia women's team in the past, was first appointed New Zealand head coach on a two-year contract in June 2022 , which ran through till the end of the India tour in October 2024. His reappointment follows an extensive review process, according to a NZC press release.

New Zealand did not start their year well, winning just one in 13 T20Is heading into the T20 World Cup, but they turned things around in the UAE.

"We're so pleased to have Ben sign on for another two years," Liz Green, NZC head of women's high performance, said. "He's unlocked a lot of belief and trust in this group and to have him stay now is massive, both for the current squad, and the long-term planning for the White Ferns. The consistency and stability is important.

"Ben's played a big part in progressing the White Ferns and helping build the women's pathway. There was a huge amount of growth during that tournament, a result of what Ben and the coaches have been building over the last two years."

New Zealand will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series that gets underway on December 19 in Wellington. The squad for the series will be announced later this week.