Ben Sears added to NZ ODI squad as cover for Kyle Jamieson

Uncapped fast bowler Ben Sears has been added to New Zealand's ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh as cover for Kyle Jamieson , who has a stiff left hamstring.

Jamieson returned to New Zealand after the two-Test series in Bangladesh on Tuesday and then travelled to Dunedin to join the ODI squad. He played both Tests in Bangladesh, taking two wickets in 34 overs and scoring 52 runs in three innings.

"We're taking a cautious approach with Kyle," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "We don't want to rush or push him back, particularly at the very start of our home summer. He could play if absolutely necessary but we don't want to take any unnecessary risks, hence calling in Ben for this first match. Ben's familiar to the team environment and it's been good to see him back at full fitness for the [Wellington] Firebirds."

Sears, 25, hasn't made his ODI debut yet but he has played six T20Is and was part of the ODI squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Series against Australia last year. He has 36 wickets in 29 List A matches at an average of 33.77 and economy of 5.62.

New Zealand play the first ODI against Bangladesh on December 17 in Dunedin. The second ODI is in Nelson on December 20 and the third in Napier on December 23.