Ben Stokes yearns to join 'lucky few' in Ashes history

Ben Stokes wants to join the "lucky few captains" to return home with the Ashes and has called on his England side to create their own history in Australia.

Friday's opener in Perth will be the start of a mission to regain the urn for the first time since 2015. The task at hand is put into context by the 13-0 scoreline across the previous three tours, even with the Australians shorn of two of their stellar bowling attack with skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first match. They may also feature two debutants in fast bowler Brendan Doggett and opening batter Jake Weatherald

Sir Andrew Strauss was the last of five captains to succeed Down Under since the Second World War, overseeing the 3-1 success in 2010-11. Now 15 years on, Stokes is angling to not only join Strauss as the sixth but become only the second since Ray Illingworth to reclaim the Ashes from Australia. It would also be Stokes' first win in a five-match series in four attempts, the first of which was a 2-2 draw in the 2023 home Ashes.

"I've come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful," said Stokes. "Personally, I do understand how big a series this is but it's not putting any more effort into this one than I have done any other series I've been captain."

Stokes, as he has done throughout his tenure as captain, is keen to shield his players from any unnecessary outside pressure. On Wednesday, for instance, he and head coach Brendon McCullum named a 12-man squad featuring Shoaib Bashir

It felt like the delaying of the inevitable all-pace attack England are keen to unleash at the Optus Stadium, with Mark Wood available for selection after suffering from a tight hamstring last week. England could of course draft from outside that dozen if, say, Wood suffers a setback between now and the start of the Test to maintain a five-quick set-up.

A further example was Stokes' response when asked if the squad needed to stay grounded rather than consider the sporting "immortality" that comes with winning an away Ashes series: "I can't say we are going to be immortal because we all die, don't we?"

Ben Stokes and Joe Root train at Lilac Hill in Perth • Getty Images

Stokes, along with Wood, Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, as the only previous Ashes tourists, have been clueing up the rest on what they should expect. But he ceded it would not be right if they did not let themselves feel the energy around the series, and indeed Perth, and confront the scale of what lies before them.

"Everyone in the world, everyone in Australia, everyone in England knows how big this series is," Stokes said. "If we were to come out and not accept that and go on that as just another series, then we'd only be lying to ourselves and lying to the fact of what this series is. In particular this team, for myself, Brendan and for Rob (Key) and facing what that feels like, looking it in the eyes, taking it on, not being afraid of the challenge that we have ahead of us.

"We know it's a huge task coming to Australia and everything that comes with that away from the field, on the field. It is a huge two-and-a-half months for us. Rather than playing it down and not really accepting this moment for what it is, I think maybe we would not really understand what the moment is. So yeah - putting it all out there, letting everyone know the expectations of what it's going to be like in particular because we've got a squad here who have come in and are experiencing Australia for the first time."

"I want to eke everything out of this body I can and I will do that in an England shirt." Ben Stokes

Stokes himself will be making his return to action, having not played a competitive match since the fourth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford. After taking a five-wicket haul and scoring a century in the first two innings, he suffered a grade three muscle tear in his right shoulder in the fourth innings of the match, ruling him out of the decider which India won to earn a 2-2 draw.

The last four months have been used to not just recover from the injury - which did not require surgery - but reinforce his body and top-up his skills. Dedicating himself to rehab was easy enough, having already ruled himself out of The Hundred campaign with Northern Superchargers that followed the India series, and all-but retired from white-ball internationals.

While rebuilding in the shadows - he did not post any updates on social media, as he had done when rehabbing from his two hamstring tears - he signed a two-year extension to his central contract, which takes him through to 2027's home Ashes.