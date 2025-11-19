Starc ready for extra burden as Australia's senior paceman

Starc, 35, is Australia's ironman having not missed a Test through injury since he broke his finger on Boxing Day in 2022. He reached his 100th Test and took his 400th Test wicket in Australia's last Test match in July. He will lead the attack in the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in Perth and remarkably will be the only one of Australia's quicks to have bowled in a first-class game at Perth Stadium, with Boland and Doggett having only played BBL matches at the venue.

But Starc is confident both men will handle the big occasion at the start of the series. "I think we're all pretty clear on what our roles are," he said on Wednesday.

"Obviously I've got a little bit more experience there. Scotty's been around for a fair while now, so it's not like I'm telling him what to do. We've got Patty in the sheds with us anyway. So yeah, I may take on a little bit of an experienced role, if you like. But we've all been around the traps for a while, so it's just staying together as a group."

Starc believes Doggett will be able to handle the pressure of an Ashes series as he seems certain to debut as Australia's third quick in the attack. Starc first met Doggett in 2018 when they toured the UAE together for a series against Pakistan and believes he has come a long way since his first tour with Australia's Test squad.

"Brendan was a lot younger and rawer then," Starc said. "We knew what he was about, and since then he's made the change to South Australia. I think he's come in red-hot. He's had a good couple of weeks. We as a group know what he's capable of, and the skills that he presents. And being a little bit older than back in 2018, he's probably a little bit more comfortable in his own skin and around the group. So really excited if he gets his opportunity this week to see what he can do on a Test arena. Having had him around the group for a while over the years, I think he's certainly in a great headspace."

Starc and Doggett put on a clinic in the Perth Stadium nets on Wednesday morning under overcast skies after Australia's training was delayed briefly due to a lightning strike.

Brendan Doggett and Mitchell Starc warm up at Australia training • Getty Images

The Perth Stadium nets have been tough work for batters all week and the pair peppered Steven Smith, Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in a hour-long spell. Starc nicked off Smith and looked in superb rhythm having rediscovered something during his recent Sheffield Shield outing after shaking out some rust in the ODI series against India.

He admitted he didn't bowl as well as Cummins did in the nets on Monday. Cummins did not bowl on Wednesday but was at training after missing the optional session on Tuesday. The injured skipper is edging closer to a return in Brisbane having pulled up well from his eight-over spell on Monday.

"Probably understand why he doesn't train much, because when he does, he makes us all look silly," Starc said. "He was really, really sharp the other day. Sounds like he's pulling up pretty well. So very positive."

Cummins' absence with the ball is a major blow but his absence with the bat is arguably harder to cover. Doggett's first-class average is just 8.57 and he's never made a half-century although he has a top score of 49. He will likely bat at No. 11 behind Boland with Nathan Lyon elevating to No. 9 and Starc returning to No. 8, a spot he has been trying to avoid for a number of years as his batting has declined quite steeply since his significant early career contributions.

"I've been trying to get rid of No. 8 for a while, and now I have to go back there," Starc said. "You all think we fight about getting higher up the order. We all fight to get lower.