Ben Wells, Gloucestershire rising star, forced to retire with rare heart condition

Ben Wells , the Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batter, has been forced to retire from professional cricket at the age of 23 after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Wells, who made his Gloucestershire debut in 2021, scored 40 from 94 balls in his only first-class innings, against Glamorgan at Cardiff in September that year. His most recent performance was a matchwinning 108 not out - his only professional hundred - against Durham in last season's Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

However, in an open letter on Gloucestershire's website, Wells revealed he has since been diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC) - the same condition that caused the former England batter James Taylor to retire at the start of the 2016 season.

The condition was discovered during a routine heart test during Gloucestershire's pre-season medical assessments, and requires him to avoid vigorous exercise, meaning he has no choice but to call time on his career. He will be fitted with a cardiac defibrillator to enable him to live a normal life away from the field of play.

"This is something that I never thought I would have to write," Wells said in his open letter. "As tough as it is, this diagnosis has likely saved my life, and in time I hope that I can see it in that light. I'm very thankful to the doctors who have picked this up as soon as they could have."

Wells honed his talents at Monkton Combe School near Bath, where he finished as the school's all-time top run-scorer. He progressed through the ranks at Somerset's Academy before completing his Physics degree at the University of Exeter and, after signing for Gloucestershire in July 2021, completed a Business Analytics Masters alongside his cricket commitments the following year.

He was a regular for Bath CC, for whom he played more than 100 1st XI matches, and had been making his name as a white-ball cricketer prior to his diagnosis, with an impressive 43 not out from 22 balls helping Gloucestershire to an eight-wicket win over Hampshire in last year's Vitality Blast.

In a statement, the club said: "While everyone at Gloucestershire is devastated for Ben, a hugely talented cricketer with a bright future ahead, we are incredibly grateful to both the club's medical professionals and those externally who acted quickly to diagnose Ben's heart condition at the earliest opportunity. The club, alongside the PCA, are actively supporting Ben through what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for him and his family."

James Taylor was forced to retire with the same condition in 2016 • John Mallett/JRM Photos

Wells added: "I'm very thankful for everything that cricket has given me throughout my life, from the friends I've made, the places I've been able to visit, and the many memories that I've made along the way. Cricket has been a massive part of my life for as long as I can remember, it's been all I've ever wanted to do.

"From playing in the garden as a child with my brother, every break time at school, going to Bath Cricket Club summer camps, playing throughout age group sides, Exeter University, and throughout my time at Gloucestershire, playing cricket has always been my dream and driven everything I've done.