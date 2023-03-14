BCCI files appeal with ICC over 'poor' rating given to Indore Test pitch

A two-member panel will now conduct a review before announcing their verdict within 14 days

Chopra: If every Test lasts only two-and-a-half days, there is a problem

The BCCI has filed a formal appeal with the ICC over the "poor" rating given to the Indore pitch by match referee Chris Broad , an official of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, which owns Holkar Stadium in Indore, told ESPNcricinfo. A two-member ICC panel will now conduct a review before announcing their verdict within 14 days.

The Test, the third of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, finished well within the first session on the third day after 30 wickets fell in the first two days. Twenty-six of the 31 wickets in the Test went to spinners as Australia completed a nine-wicket win to claw back in the series after losing the first two Tests.

In his report, Broad had said that the "pitch was very dry and did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start". He further stated that there was "excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match".

Broad's rating meant the venue has now accrued three demerit points. This will remain active for a five-year rolling period. If it receives two more demerit points, the venue will be suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

In the Indore Test, 26 of the 31 wickets went to spinners • Getty Images

Andy Pycroft , the match referee for the first two Tests, had rated the surfaces used in Nagpur and Delhi as "average". Those Tests also finished inside three days, India winning both.

Match referees have six distinct markings for surfaces: very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit. Only those rated below average, poor or unfit attract demerit points.