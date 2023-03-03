Indore pitch rated poor after third India vs Australia Test

The ICC rates a pitch as poor if any of the following criteria apply



The pitch offers excessive seam movement at any stage of the match



The pitch displays excessive unevenness of bounce for any bowler at any stage of the match



The pitch offers excessive assistance to spin bowlers, especially early in the match



The pitch displays little or no seam movement or turn at any stage in the match together with no significant bounce or carry, thereby depriving the bowlers of a fair contest between bat and ball



The pitch displays excessive moisture making its playing characteristics unpredictable, or excessive dryness leading to the surface to deteriorate.