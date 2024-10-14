Matches (22)
BPL draft: Taskin goes to Rajshahi, Barishal pick Mahmudullah

Fast bowlers dominated the first round picks - Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana were picked by Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders respectively

Mohammad Isam
14-Oct-2024 • 58 mins ago
Taskin Ahmed was the first player called in this year's BPL draft when the new franchise Durbar Rajshahi picked the 29-year old fast bowler. Defending champions Fortune Barishal took Mahmudullah, who recently retired from T20Is, with the seventh overall pick as they retained several of their last season's squad members for the 2024-25 team.
Like Taskin, fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana were also first round picks, for Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders respectively. Litton Das (Dhaka Capitals), Shamim Hossain (Chittagong Kings) and Rony Talukdar (Sylhet Strikers) rounded off the first round. There was however no takers for Category A players legspinner Rishad Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh's current T20I captain and the top scorer from 2023 season.
Barishal would later pick both Shanto and Rishad with the 15th and 43rd overall picks for local cricketers. Shanto hasn't been in great form off late, while many believed that Rishad's availability is slightly unclear as the Hobart Hurricane picked him for this season's BBL.
Sylhet took Mashrafe Mortaza, who appeared for the same franchise for the past two seasons. Sylhet had retained Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Paul Stirling and George Munsey, while directly signing Jaker Ali. Among those they picked in the draft were Reece Topley, Rahkeem Cornwall and Samiullah Shenwari.
Defending champions Barishal retained Tamim Iqbal, the player-of-the-tournament last season, and Mushfiqur Rahim. They directly signed Towhid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Ali and Jahandad Khan. They also took Pathum Nissanka from the draft although the Sri Lankan batter is available partially during the BPL.
Pakistani cricketers Saim Ayub (Dhaka Capitals), Akif Javed (Rangpur Riders) and Mohammad Hasnain (Khulna Tigers) were the first three overseas picks, followed by James Fuller (Barishal) and Graham Clark (Chittagong).
Among the uncapped Bangladeshi players, Nahid Rana (Rangpur), Habibur Rahman Sohan (Dhaka) and Jishan Alam (Rajshahi) were the early picks.
The BPL teams can continue to sign players directly till the scheduled tournament start date of December 27. Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur are the existing franchises while Dhaka, Chittagong and Rajshahi are new in this season.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

