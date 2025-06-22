Canada become 13th team to qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2026

It was Canada's fifth consecutive win in the four-team event - Bermuda and Cayman Islands are the other participants - and ensured them of a top-of-the-table finish irrespective of the results of the last two games.

This will be Canada's second appearance at a T20 World Cup. They had qualified for the 2024 edition in the West Indies and the USA via the same route.

The others to have already qualified are the hosts India and Sri Lanka, as well as Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, USA and West Indies. Seven more teams - two from the Europe qualifier, two from the Africa qualifier, and three from the Asia-EAP qualifier will join them.

Playing at home, and with no USA to compete with as they had already qualified, Canada were the favourites to top the tournament. They lived up to the billing, winning their games by margins of 110 runs, 59 runs, ten wickets, 42 runs and seven wickets. In their latest win, they bundled Bahamas for a mere 57 in 19.5 overs. Kaleem Sana picked up 3 for 6 from his four overs, Ansh Patel 2 for 7 from his quota, and Shivam Sharma 3 for 16 in 2.5.

The Canada batters chased down the target in just 5.3 overs with Dilpreet Bajwa top-scoring with an unbeaten 36 off 14 balls.