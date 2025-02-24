New Zealand, India through to Champions Trophy semi-finals

Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan are out of the running. The two will play each other for consolation points - both are winless after two games each - in Rawalpindi on February 27.

"It's awesome to contribute to a win. The main focus was coming here and getting the win and securing that semi-final spot, and we were able to do that today," Bracewell said, adding about his learnings from the tri-series: "I think just keeping the stumps in play as long as you can [is important]. Looks like if you give a little bit of width [on these pitches], guys can free their arms and score pretty freely, so [I was] just trying to bowl as straight as I can, bring in that little bit of variable bounce [which the pitch offered]."