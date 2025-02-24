Matches (11)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A at Rawalpindi, Champions Trophy, Feb 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Group A (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 24, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
L
New Zealand
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 95.19 SR
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 68.88 SR
NZ10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 88.12 SR
10 M • 261 Runs • 52.2 Avg • 117.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 28.8 SR
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 24.54 SR
NZ6 M • 16 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 19.56 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.52 Econ • 37.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Bangladesh won by 9 wickets (with 209 balls remaining)
22-Dec-2023
New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 22 balls remaining)
19-Dec-2023
New Zealand won by 44 runs (DLS method)
16-Dec-2023
New Zealand won by 8 wickets (with 43 balls remaining)
13-Oct-2023
New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 91 balls remaining)
26-Sep-2023
Squad
BAN
NZ
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4848
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|24 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
