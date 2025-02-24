Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
Australia 1-Day (3)
United States of America in Oman (2)
WPL (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A at Rawalpindi, Champions Trophy, Feb 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group A (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 24, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BAN Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bowl
NZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mahmudullah
9 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 95.19 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 68.88 SR
WA Young
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 88.12 SR
GD Phillips
10 M • 261 Runs • 52.2 Avg • 117.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 28.8 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 24.54 SR
MJ Henry
6 M • 16 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 19.56 SR
MJ Santner
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.52 Econ • 37.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
NZ
Player
Role
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
Top order Batter
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 
Allrounder
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Soumya Sarkar 
Batting Allrounder
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4848
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days24 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy News

India vs Pakistan is Sci-Fi vs Fantasy - but will it be box office?

Pakistan bring the magic, India the space-age technical developments. Let's hope it's worth the popcorn this time

India vs Pakistan is Sci-Fi vs Fantasy - but will it be box office?

Lahore can't look away as Australia do Australia things, led by Inglis

Both teams had equal support as the Champions Trophy arrived at Gaddafi Stadium and England seemed like they had killed off the game, but who could ever really bet against Australia?

Lahore can't look away as Australia do Australia things, led by Inglis

Duckett delivers but England fall flat again to put tournament on the line

England opener shows way ahead of must-win games against Afghanistan and South Africa

Duckett delivers but England fall flat again to put tournament on the line

Inglis savours 'special' innings as Australia make winning start

Inglis-Carey stand breaks England before keeper's maiden ODI hundred seals stunning chase

Inglis savours 'special' innings as Australia make winning start

Josh Inglis 120* seals record win for Australia

Duckett's ton went in vain as Inglis countered by pummelling a lacklustre England pace attack

Josh Inglis 120* seals record win for Australia
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.200
IND11020.408
BAN1010-0.408
PAK1010-1.200
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA11022.140
AUS11020.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
Full Table